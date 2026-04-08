Call of the Elder Gods will be released in May

Kwalee and Out of the Blue have set the release date for "Call of the Elder Gods" for May 12, 2026, bringing the Lovecraftian adventure directly to Game Pass at launch. The sequel to the surprise hit "Call of the Sea" once again features first-person puzzles and a dense narrative, but this time leaves the island setting for a global quest for the truth.

The adventure game will be released simultaneously for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo's next-generation console, continuing the story at Miskatonic University. Fans of the predecessor will be pleased to know that the core team, including composer Eduardo De La Iglesia and renowned voice actors Yuri Lowenthal and Cissy Jones, is back.

Global settings instead of a lonely island

"Call of the Elder Gods“Breaks out of the limited framework of its predecessor. While in 2020 we puzzled our way through a tropical paradise, the sequel takes us to extremely different locations: from mansions in New England to the Australian desert, the arctic cold, and the mysterious city of Pnakotus.”

The technical foundation for this is Unreal Engine 5. This is a crucial point, as Call of the Sea thrived on its lighting and richly detailed environments. The switch to the latest engine promises significantly greater visual impact for the cosmic horror in the locations shown – especially the "city out of time".

The biggest gameplay innovation is the duo system. We alternately control Professor Harry Everhart and student Evangeline Drayton.

Multi-part puzzles: According to the developers, the puzzles are linked across space and time. This suggests that Harry's actions could directly influence Evangeline's progress.

According to the developers, the puzzles are linked across space and time. This suggests that Harry's actions could directly influence Evangeline's progress. Claim: The developers remain true to their reputation, focusing on logic and observation puzzles. However, a new feature is an adjustable difficulty system with optional hints and diary entries – a clever move to avoid alienating story players with overly challenging puzzles.

That the game is based on H.P. Lovecraft's *The Shadow Out of Time* is a stroke of luck for genre fans. It focuses less on cheap jump scares and more on the creeping loss of sanity and monumental, alien architecture. While the fact that no prior knowledge of *Call of the Sea* is required is a nice promise for newcomers, the return of Harry Everhart makes it clear that fans of the original will find the emotional answers here that the ending of the first game left open.

"Call of the Elder Gods" could make the leap from hidden gem to genre standard. The decision to go straight to Xbox Game Pass guarantees the game the necessary reach immediately. Technically, the Unreal Engine 5 gives the visuals a significantly more polished look. Anyone looking for atmospheric puzzles without time pressure, but with a guaranteed thrill, should mark May 12th on their calendar.