Capcom: 23,81 million games sold – Pragmata and Resident Evil driving the share price

Capcom recorded 23,81 million game units sold worldwide in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 (April to June 2026), increasing its sales by approximately 68 percent compared to the same period last year (14,16 million).

The combination of the new IP “Pragmata”, long-running hits like Resident Evil and a targeted discount policy for existing software ensures that the annual targets are met as planned.

New IPs and perennial favorites

The science fiction action-adventure game "Pragmata," released in April for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2, has currently sold over 2,5 million copies. This marks Capcom's first successful launch of a new IP on the global market in years. While the risk profile of new IPs is high, the simultaneous release on Nintendo's new hardware generation ensured the necessary market access.

The majority of the volume is generated not by new business, but by digital catalog maintenance. 21,26 million units were sold of older publications in the past quarter – an increase of almost 60 percent compared to the 13,36 million in the previous year. Long-tail sales are factored in. Favorable sales drive profitability.

Resident Evil, Monster Hunter and DMC

"Resident Evil Requiem," launched in February 2026, has surpassed 8 million units sold. The RE Engine continues to provide a consistent technical foundation with high scalability on PC and consoles, keeping ports cost-effective. Meanwhile, older installments in the series, such as "Resident Evil 2" and "Resident Evil 4," benefit from ongoing price reductions on platforms like Steam, PSN, and Xbox Live.

“Devil May Cry 5” also achieved cumulative sales of over 14 million, driven by the Devil Hunter Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2 and synergy effects from the Netflix adaptation. In the Monster Hunter segment, the announcement of the expansion “Ancestry“The usual carryover effect will occur in 2027: players will repurchase previous titles in advance. Transaction costs will decrease, and the margin per digitally sold catalog title will increase.”

Capcom confirms its annual forecast through March 2027 unchanged, with projected revenue of 210 billion yen and operating profit of 83 billion yen. The expansion of licenses for films and series – including the planned Street Fighter movie for October 2026 – primarily serves as a marketing channel for software sales.

Capcom demonstrates, on both a technical and business level, how modern software distribution works. Its multi-platform strategy, including timely Nintendo Switch 2 support, minimizes dependence on individual console manufacturers. Those who buy new hardware will receive timely support from Capcom. Those who wait save money.