Capcom confirms: Onimusha: Way of the Sword will definitely be released in 2026

Capcom is planning its fourth major assault on the sales charts for the remainder of 2026 and has once again confirmed the release of "Onimusha: Way of the Sword" for the current calendar year. After the Japanese publisher already achieved three commercial and critical successes in the first third of the year with "Resident Evil Requiem," "Monster Hunter Stories 3," and the new IP "Pragmata," the company reaffirmed via social media that its 2026 lineup is not yet complete.

The focus is on the reboot of the samurai saga Onimusha, which, according to official information, is still planned for 2026 – however, a specific day or month is still pending.

Three out of four titles already delivered

The publisher can look back on an extremely strong start to 2026. The strategy of releasing both established brands and highly anticipated new titles in quick succession has proven successful so far.

Resident Evil Requiem: Released on February 27, 2026, the game has already broken the mark of 6 million units sold.

Released on February 27, 2026, the game has already broken the mark of 6 million units sold. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Released on March 13, 2026 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Switch 2.

Released on March 13, 2026 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Switch 2. Pragmata: Released on April 17, 2026, after years of delay, the title achieved over one million sales within two days.

With the statement "We're not done with 2026 yet," Capcom sets the bar high for "Onimusha: Way of the Sword“High. It is the last major project on the current roadmap for this year.”

Onimusha: Way of the Sword – What we know about the gameplay

Unlike its predecessors, "Way of the Sword" is a reboot of the series based on the RE Engine. Director Satoru Nihei, however, clearly rejects the open-world hype. Instead, the new adventure focuses on a dense, linear gameplay experience with a playtime of approximately 20 hours.

At the heart of the combat system lies absolute precision. Players combine light and heavy attacks and must master the Issen system to eliminate opponents through targeted counter-attacks. Ranged attacks with a bow and elemental attacks with a twin-bladed staff round out the arsenal.

Capcom explicitly distances itself from the Soulslike genre. The game is intended to be challenging, but never reach the "point of punishment" typical of frustrating hardcore titles. Playing as protagonist Musashi, players utilize the iconic Oni Gauntlet. With it, they absorb the souls of fallen enemies to unleash devastating special attacks. The gameplay thus harks back to classic action game roots.

Capcom's strategic dominance

In 2026, Capcom demonstrated impressive efficiency in its release cycle. While competitors often let years pass between major releases, Capcom utilizes its internal engine structure (RE Engine) to optimize assets and development processes across various genres. The fact that Pragmata delivers immediately after the long hiatus gives the publisher the necessary confidence to now revive the main Onimusha series, which has been dormant since 2006.

2026 remains an expensive but high-quality year for Capcom fans. The confirmation of the Onimusha release also takes the wind out of the sails of those who had expected further delays after the Pragmata postponement. Expect a release in the fourth quarter of 2026 to capitalize on the holiday season.