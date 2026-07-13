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Capcom brings back Dark Arisen: Player requests shaped the DLC

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen

Capcom confirms: The expansion for Dragon's Dogma 2 was not originally planned. Only massive player feedback led to the change of heart.

The add-on for "Dragon's Dogma 2" wasn't planned at all for the game's release. Capcom only responded directly to community demands months later. This was revealed in a recent and insightful interview with Naoto Oyama and Kento Kinoshita.

Late start instead of long preparation

Capcom was stuck for months after the launch of "Dragon's Dogma" in spring 2024. The developers had to fix bugs, roll out patches, and stabilize the main game. Only after half a year of pure damage control did they finally get the green light for the expansion.

Producer Naoto Oyama clarifiesThat tens of thousands of fan comments were the deciding factor. Players wanted to spend more time in the world. Capcom listened. The studio has now been working on the content for almost two years. A damn long time.

The community saves the sequel

Director Kento Kinoshita openly admits that the main game's problems took priority. Fan criticism ran deep. Only once the technical wounds had largely healed did the developers see the true extent of the feedback. There was no single trigger for the project; it was the sheer volume of messages.

Phrases like "Don't let it end here, we believe in you" motivated the team. Updates were no longer enough. A comprehensive add-on was needed to meet expectations. Capcom delivered because the fanbase demanded it.

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The development history of "Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" reveals a studio that wants to correct mistakes and reconcile with fans. The fact that the expansion wasn't conceived as a cash grab from day one sends a strong message to us players. Capcom is taking feedback seriously.

What do you think: Does this honest development story change your skepticism towards the DLC, or should the content have been included directly in the main game?

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Diantispor
13. July 2026 23: 22

*the DLC

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