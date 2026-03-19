Capcom CEO believes the PC will become the world's leading gaming platform

Capcom is fully committed to the PC. CEO Kenzo Tsujimoto predicts in the latest commitment report that the PC will finally replace traditional consoles as the most important platform. At the same time, the company is increasing investments in film production to reach new audiences.

For Capcom, the PC is no longer a sideshow, but rather its primary revenue driver. In the latest financial report, CEO Tsujimoto backs up this strategy with hard figures. Within just nine months, the Japanese publisher sold 19,1 million game units on PC. This means the platform now accounts for roughly 50% of the company's total software sales.

PC and emerging markets

Capcom analyzes that the potential of the PC market is far from exhausted. While the traditional console markets appear saturated, the PC – especially in emerging markets – offers barrier-free access to Capcom IPs. The fact that users don't have to purchase dedicated hardware plays into the publisher's hands.

Capcom sees the following key factors as a decisive advantage:

Digital quota: Capcom reports an impressive digital ratio. 94% Physical data carriers have become almost irrelevant to the business model.

Capcom reports an impressive digital ratio. Physical data carriers have become almost irrelevant to the business model. Catalogue strength: Perennial favorites like Monster Hunter Wilds (11 million units sold since February 2025) and the resident evilThe series supports growth on Steam and other platforms.

Perennial favorites like Monster Hunter Wilds (11 million units sold since February 2025) and the resident evilThe series supports growth on Steam and other platforms. Technical advantage: With the release of Resident Evil Requiem In February 2026, Capcom reached over 300.000 simultaneously active players on PC alone on launch day.

Film investments as a marketing booster

In addition to shifting hardware production, Capcom is investing heavily in Hollywood. Films are intended to serve as an "entry drug" for non-gamers. Their success proves them right: The Devil May Cry series on Netflix massively boosted sales of DMC 5.

Currently, hopes are pinned on the new Resident Evil reboot by director Zach Cregger, scheduled for release on September 18, 2026. Unlike previous adaptations, this film will feature an original story within the canon, without directly copying familiar game characters like Leon S. Kennedy.

"In the future, we will actively invest in the production of films based on our intellectual property rights, and hope that the worldwide broadcast of these films will increase the awareness of our games and boost sales."

Do Sony and Nintendo even have a future?

Capcom is reacting to a market trend that should worry Sony and Nintendo. When a heavyweight like Capcom declares the PC the leading platform, resources follow – meaning optimization and exclusive features will be released there first.

For gamers, the question of the system is being redefined: Does the classic PlayStation in its closed form still have a future, after Sony, according to recent reports Is this turning them away from the PC market again? Or is that precisely their salvation, albeit in a limited market?

Microsoft's Project Helix, which blurs the lines between Xbox and PC through a hybrid architecture, and Valve's success with the Steam ecosystem appear to Capcom to be significantly more sustainable concepts. Anyone investing in hardware today must ask themselves whether they still want to be tied to a "walled garden" when the publishers themselves are already climbing over the fence.