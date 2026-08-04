Capcom opens Onimusha: freely explorable Kyoto and 300 Parry animations

Onimusha: Way of the Sword brings back the cult series after a 20-year hiatus – and surprisingly breaks with the strict linearity of earlier installments. Alongside classic action, we can expect freely explorable areas in Kyoto, complete with side quests and optional bosses.

After two decades of radio silence, this is quite a statement. The game features a fictionalized version of the young Miyamoto Musashi as the main character, whose appearance is based on the late film star Toshiro Mifune. The story takes place in Kyoto during the Edo period.

Onimusha breaks with the old formula

Don't worry, it won't be a huge open-world monster. However, Capcom is noticeably opening up the level design, as a recent preview of PCGamer The game shows us exploring interconnected districts of Kyoto on our own, chatting with NPCs and tracking down hidden bosses. It also incorporates light Metroidvania elements: after boss battles, we unlock Genma powers that open previously blocked paths.

The core gameplay remains the combat system. It's closer to "Stellar Blade" than the unforgiving difficulty of Dark Souls. Counters, blocks, and parries are the focus. Over 300 different animations were recorded for parries alone. Combined with a crisp dismemberment system, Musashi severs the Genma's body parts and heads.

His rival, Sasaki Ganryu, fights with elegance and almost sensuality – a stark contrast to Musashi's wild, unpolished style. Even bizarre Genma monsters like the multi-armed Kubikiri were brought to life through motion capture with four actors simultaneously. The result is a dark atmosphere punctuated by refreshingly quirky comedic moments.

The comeback is a success. Capcom retains the dark action DNA, noticeably modernizes the combat system, and gives the gameplay just the right amount of freedom through the open Kyoto sections.

Is the mix of accessibility, Parry focus, and Kyoto exploration enough for a successful comeback, or do you miss the purely linear, corridor-like design of the older games?