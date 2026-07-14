Capcom plans gigantic DLCs for Resident Evil & Veronica release – report

Capcom is ramping up Resident Evil DLC. That's the key takeaway from the latest leaks by industry insider Dusk Golem. The upcoming expansion for "Resident Evil Requiem" is said to be the starting point for a completely new DLC strategy from the publisher.

The new DLC offensive

Capcom has a problem with its spin-offs. The era of spin-offs like "Resident Evil Revelations" or the Chronicles games is over for now, because development on the RE Engine has become too complex and expensive. The solution: larger, more ambitious story expansions for the main games, intended to fill the gaps between major releases.

According to the insider, the planned add-on for "Resident Evil Requiem" is directly modeled on Separate Ways from the RE4 remake in terms of scope and complexity. Capcom has apparently taken player feedback seriously. They're not delivering a quick fix, but rather full-fledged additional campaigns. That's the right approach.

(1/3) I want to share something I heard which I think is really interesting, Resident Evil related.



Capcom is investing into doing more lengthy story DLC in the future of RE, of the length & ambition as Separate Ways/Shadow of Rose, for both Requiem & future RE titles. There's a - AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) July 14, 2026

All efforts are focused on Resident Evil Veronica in Q1 2027

The new DLC strategy does have one drawback, however, which will require patience. Capcom is internally focused entirely on the remake of "Resident Evil Veronica," announced in June. This project currently has absolute priority.

The team is doing everything they can to finish the game by the end of March, but they've already built in an internal buffer until the second quarter. Because all the developers are helping out with "Resident Evil Veronica," the Requiem expansion is being pushed back. The DLC won't be released until after Veronica. It's a long wait, but at least we now know why.

Capcom's strategy makes sense. Instead of half-baked spin-offs, we get elaborate story DLCs that truly fill the gaps in the series. Having to wait longer for the Requiem DLC is a shame, but a polished Veronica remake in spring 2027 more than makes up for it.

The next few weeks, with Gamescom and the Tokyo Game Show, will show whether Capcom officially confirms the timeline.

What do you think: Do you prefer large, interconnected story DLCs like Separate Ways, or would you have preferred to see standalone spin-offs in the style of Revelations?