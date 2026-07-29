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Capcom's digital share of 93,3 percent confirms Sony's exit from the disc business.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Capcom's Q1 figures show 93,3 percent digital sales and only 6,7 percent on disc. Sony's discontinuation of discs from 2028 onwards is unavoidable due to market realities.

Playstation Disc End 1

Capcom achieved exactly 93,3 percent of its worldwide game sales via digital channels in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, while the share of physical media shrank to 6,7 percent.

These sales figures undermine the economic basis for criticism of Sony's planned discontinuation of PlayStation disc production from 2028 onwards. It's simply time to phase out discs, because a look at the consoles alone shows that the physical market is shrinking inexorably into a niche.

PC dominance and console reality

However, the extreme figure of 93,3 percent digital share necessitates a differentiation by platform. Capcom sold 60,4 percent of all units via PC in the past quarter – a market that has operated without physical retail for over a decade.

The remaining 39,6 percent of total sales are consoles. But even when you exclude the lucrative PC sector, the dynamics on consoles speak volumes. Of the remaining console sales, only about 17 percent are physical media – the rest are digital downloads. For older catalog titles, the share of disc sales in stores is practically zero.

Even with well-known new releases like PRAGMATA For example, in the case of Resident Evil Requiem, the physical share in retail remains manageable – the lion's share is secured by digital stores even at launch.

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Why Sony isn't backing down

The margin structure in digital distribution explains the strategy of platform operators. Physical media burdens the balance sheet due to manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and the intermediary's margin. Furthermore, used sales generate no revenue for publishers or console manufacturers.

Publishers like Capcom are showing where things are headed. When even on consoles only about one in six purchases is a physical copy, this shrinking margin hardly justifies the continued operation of entire global supply chains and pressing plants from the operators' perspective in the medium term. Sony's decision is therefore not a spontaneous show of force, but a logical reaction to the actual purchasing behavior of gamers.

The figures undermine the economic foundation of wishful thinking about a future of discs that's stuck in the past. As painful as the loss of resale rights and physical archiving is for collectors, the market has already made its decision – and publishers are simply following the money.

For gamers, this development means the gradual loss of resale rights and independent software archiving. Those who buy discs belong to a shrinking minority of around 17 percent of console users, whose purchasing power no longer covers the fixed costs of physical supply chains. Price control thus shifts completely to the operators of digital stores.

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Tobias Ströll
29. July 2026 09: 52

No, not really. Over 50% are from PC and the rest are on consoles. According to Capcom, Switch 2 sales are counted purely digitally.

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Marco Gepunkt
29. July 2026 06: 49

RE and Pragmata were sold out at Media Markt for a long time; this is one way to recondition people to digital…
GTA 6 will sell more copies digitally than on disc… oh wait!

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yarOZe
29. July 2026 10: 12
Reply to  Marco Gepunkt

Go ahead and keep deluding yourself if it helps you believe it. However, reality has long shown, not just in the last two weeks, that digital sales have far surpassed physical discs. Even if some people then forgo a purchase, it hardly makes a difference. And I highly doubt that all these "No Disc, No Buy" revolutionaries will actually stick to it in the end. You can already see that with the GTA6 pre-orders.

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Deathmatic
29. July 2026 10: 52
Reply to  yarOZe

Ah yes, the illusion of knowledge without ever having done any real research. Meanwhile, physical media are driving the market again in the US, and Sony's own games are superior in 99% of cases, especially in terms of sales figures. No disc, no buy. And no, I haven't pre-ordered GTA. I'm doing that on PC. But I doubt you'll figure out why PC and not Sony. You'd rather sit there, panting, and say "yes, please, master" when Sony or Xbox cracks the whip. 😅

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Maik Köhler
29. July 2026 07: 58
Reply to  Marco Gepunkt

Marco Gepunkt, I waited ages for the disc version of Pragmata! Until I finally won it on eBay! I simply think Capcom produced fewer copies of the disc version.

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