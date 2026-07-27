Releasing a new Resident Evil game every year is simply impossible without remakes. Capcom uses remakes strategically to bridge the long development times of entirely new main installments and simultaneously train teams on modern technology.

Capcom delivers reliably. But the effort behind modern AAA productions consumes endless resources. Creating a brand-new main installment from scratch every year would break any studio.

This is where the remakes come into play. Producer Masachika Kawata tells the GameInformar Clearly, for Capcom, these remakes are just as important as adding a completely new number to the title. They're not just cheap filler. They keep the engine running smoothly. They hone the team's skills. And they bring in the necessary cash.

The money for new experiments

Without the commercial success of remastered classics, the outlook is bleak. The money earned flows directly into the next big projects.

Capcom is not only financing the future of the main series with this investment, but is also taking on risks. Fresh capital means room for experimentation. This very cycle ultimately secures titles like Pragmata or entirely new IPs. Anyone wondering why spin-offs like Revelations are currently absent will get an honest answer: development resources are simply stretched thin. Capcom is focusing its efforts on what sells.

Story expansions fill the gap

Limited development capacity is currently preventing independent spin-offs. According to the insider, Capcom is proposing a temporary solution: DuskGolem For the past few months, they have been pursuing a new course: extensive, multi-hour story DLCs for existing titles.

This apparently applies to "Resident Evil Requiem" and the upcoming "Resident Evil Veronica." However, these expansions won't be released until well after the main games. A DLC for "Resident Evil Requiem" isn't expected until late 2027, while for Veronica it's likely to arrive in 2028, a good year after its launch. That's a long time. Capcom is thus bridging the gap in its schedule without having to create entire spin-offs from scratch.

The plan is working. Capcom is consistently delivering quality instead of flooding the series with half-baked spin-offs. The remakes don't feel like reheated leftovers, but rather like standalone heavyweights. If this strategy continues to free up resources for bold new releases like Pragmata, we'll win over players across the board.

Which Resident Evil game needs a full remake next – Veronica or finally the fifth installment?