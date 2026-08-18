Captain Rex officially returns in Star Wars Zero Company

In the final gameplay trailer released just before the launch of "Star Wars Zero Company," EA and Bit Reactor have revealed a surprise: In addition to Anakin Skywalker, Captain Rex will also make an appearance in the upcoming tactical game. For fans of the Clone Wars era, this is the news of the week.

A dazzling appearance with a huge impact

The moment in the trailer is brief. At 1:44, Rex stands next to Anakin on a dark planet for just one second. That's all it takes. The community has been going wild since the release. Until now, all that was clear was that we could create our own clones. But a fully voiced, story-relevant Rex takes it to a whole new level.

Why is this important? Because it demonstrates how deeply rooted "Star Wars Zero Company" is in the canon. It doesn't stop at anonymous mercenary squads. The developers use real icons to ground the story in the shadow of the Clone Wars. Whether Rex accompanies us only on a mission or appears as a permanent fixture at the base remains ambiguous. The effect is undeniable.

Skepticism was present. Many feared a mere XCOM clone with a Star Wars veneer. The final trailer resolutely dispels these fears. The inclusion of familiar characters doesn't feel like cheap PR material, but rather an organic part of the story. If Bit Reactor can capture the tactical gameplay with the same precision as the atmosphere of the Clone Wars, we're in for a real banger.

Is a brief cameo appearance from Rex enough for you, or would you prefer to have him as a permanent companion in your squad?