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Castlevania: Belmont's Curse runs at 60 fps on major platforms

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Castlevania: Belmont's Curse runs at only 30 fps on the Switch. PC, PS5, and Xbox offer 60 fps. All information regarding storage space and voice acting.

Castlevania Belmont's Curse

Konami has revealed the technical details for the upcoming Metroidvania game "Castlevania: Belmont's Curse". While PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S deliver a smooth 60 frames per second, the Nintendo Switch suffers significant limitations.

Performance gap on Nintendo's hardware

Konami has the official website The game has been updated for "Castlevania: Belmont's Curse," clarifying the technical specifications. Players of the action-exploration game, releasing on October 15, 2026, on the Switch will have to settle for 30 frames per second.

For a fast-paced 2D Metroidvania, this is a noticeable drawback. On current home consoles and PC, the title runs at a full 60 fps. This makes a huge difference when dodging and performing timing-based whip attacks.

In terms of storage space, the Switch version is quite compact. The Standard Edition requires around 4 GB on Nintendo's handheld, while the Midnight Edition, which includes a digital art and sound gallery, takes up 6 GB. On other platforms, the game requires up to 10 GB. English and Japanese voice acting, along with German on-screen text, have also been confirmed.

The game is specifically aimed at Metroidvania newcomers and draws on the classic legacy of genre pioneer Koji Igarashi. This makes the performance hit all the more frustrating for handheld players. Konami has not yet announced a native version for the Switch's successor.

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For PC and current-gen console owners, the game remains a strong contender for the genre throne this fall. However, those playing exclusively on the Switch will have to accept the lower frame rate.

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Mark Westside
27. July 2026 13: 55

I'm looking forward to the game, but a game of this type should really run at 120 fps – at least on the PS5 Pro and of course on the PC.

Last edited 49 minutes ago by Mark Westside
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