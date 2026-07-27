Castlevania: Belmont's Curse runs at 60 fps on major platforms

Konami has revealed the technical details for the upcoming Metroidvania game "Castlevania: Belmont's Curse". While PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S deliver a smooth 60 frames per second, the Nintendo Switch suffers significant limitations.

Performance gap on Nintendo's hardware

Konami has the official website The game has been updated for "Castlevania: Belmont's Curse," clarifying the technical specifications. Players of the action-exploration game, releasing on October 15, 2026, on the Switch will have to settle for 30 frames per second.

For a fast-paced 2D Metroidvania, this is a noticeable drawback. On current home consoles and PC, the title runs at a full 60 fps. This makes a huge difference when dodging and performing timing-based whip attacks.

In terms of storage space, the Switch version is quite compact. The Standard Edition requires around 4 GB on Nintendo's handheld, while the Midnight Edition, which includes a digital art and sound gallery, takes up 6 GB. On other platforms, the game requires up to 10 GB. English and Japanese voice acting, along with German on-screen text, have also been confirmed.

The game is specifically aimed at Metroidvania newcomers and draws on the classic legacy of genre pioneer Koji Igarashi. This makes the performance hit all the more frustrating for handheld players. Konami has not yet announced a native version for the Switch's successor.

For PC and current-gen console owners, the game remains a strong contender for the genre throne this fall. However, those playing exclusively on the Switch will have to accept the lower frame rate.