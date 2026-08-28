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CD Projekt will be testing The Witcher 4 on PS5 and Xbox Series X from day one.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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CD Projekt Red will run The Witcher 4 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X at every milestone. Co-CEO Nowakowski explains the lessons learned from Cyberpunk 2077.

The Witcher 4 Ciri Tech Demo

CD Projekt Red is carrying out every development milestone of "The Witcher 4" simultaneously on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to prevent a technical fiasco like the release of "Cyberpunk 2077".

The Polish developer is thus drawing the consequences from its flawed strategy of 2020. Co-CEO Michał Nowakowski confirmed this in an interview with Game developerthat the upcoming role-playing game title will be kept in a playable state on all target platforms.

The end of PC-centricity in the Milestone process

"Cyberpunk 2077" was primarily developed on high-end PCs. The developers' assumption that the game could be scaled down to consoles shortly before release without any loss of quality proved to be a miscalculation. "The Witcher 4" uses a different quality control process.

If defined technical criteria are not met on a single platform, work on the entire project stops. Previously, unfinished tasks were postponed to later development phases. This led to technical debt that could not be reduced before launch. The studio has rejected this practice. Errors are fixed immediately before the next milestone is released.

Engine change and external support for older projects

The change in strategy coincides with the departure from the in-house REDengine. While "The Witcher 4" is based on Unreal Engine 5, maintaining older titles requires external expertise. For expansions and modifications to "The Witcher 3," CD Projekt Red is collaborating with the Hungarian studio Geeksoft.

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The developers at Geeksoft come from the modding community and possess specialized knowledge of the original iteration of the RED engine. Since the framework for "Cyberpunk 2077" has changed significantly, CD Projekt Red relies on specialized partners for older codebases.

CD Projekt Red is replacing the principle of hope with strict control mechanisms. For console gamers, this approach means a higher probability of a technically stable release date. Eliminating legacy issues in the Milestone system increases the pressure on the team during development, but protects the final product from dramatic performance drops on the target systems.

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