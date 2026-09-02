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CD Projekt RED: The Witcher 3 Remastered, Songs of the Past and the paused remake

Niklas Profile 2026
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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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CD Projekt RED reports a profit of 249 million PLN. All the facts about The Witcher 3 Remastered, Songs of the Past, and the development halt of the remake.

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CD Projekt RED is planning its releases for the next three years. While the financial figures for the first half of 2026 show high profits, the studio is largely outsourcing the development risk until the launch of the next major installment.

Three years in the Witcher universe with external support

The financial figures speak for themselves. In the first half of 2026, the group generated revenue of PLN 435 million and a net profit of PLN 249 million. The net return on sales is 57,2 percent. This is based on continued sales of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," which has now exceeded 65 million units, as well as revenue from brand licenses.

On September 29, 2026, "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered" will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and as a native title for Nintendo Switch 2. The remaster includes both expansions, "Hearts of Stone" and "Blood and Wine." Owners of the original game will receive this version as a free upgrade. A partnership with Blizzard Entertainment will also bring the title to Battle.net.

The third expansion, "Songs of the Past," is scheduled for release in 2027. This project is not being developed by CD Projekt RED itself, but by their partner studio, Fool's Theory. "The Witcher 4" 2028 marks the end this back three.

Technical dependencies halt The Witcher 1 remake

The collaboration with Fool's Theory has a direct impact on another announced project. Work on the remake of The Witcher 1 has been temporarily paused. This was confirmed by Joint CEO Michał Nowakowski.

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The disc dilemma: The Witcher 4 comes in a case – perhaps without a disc.

The reason lies in technical interdependencies with "The Witcher 4." Both titles utilize Unreal Engine 5. Because resources and technical foundations are prioritized for the fourth main installment, the redevelopment of the original game must wait. Fool's Theory will instead complete "Songs of the Past."

Meanwhile, the licensing deal for "Cyberpunk 2077" secures revenue without the need for its own game releases. The game has sold over 40 million units, and the add-on "Phantom Liberty" has sold 15 million. In addition to appearances in Wuthering Waves and Apex Legends, the second season of "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" premieres on Netflix on October 20th.

The free remaster on September 29th delivers improved graphics and revamped combat mechanics to owners of the original at no extra cost. However, the pause in the development of The Witcher 1 remake demonstrates how resource-intensive the transition to Unreal Engine 5 is.

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SOURCES:CD Projekt
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