CD Projekt Red poachs Bungie developers: Industry implodes according to Cyberpunk lead

The wave of layoffs in the video game industry will reach a new low in the summer of 2026, with even established AAA studios going out of business.

Following the massive layoffs at Bungie, CD Projekt Red is seizing the opportunity for an aggressive recruitment drive. Paweł Sasko, Associate Game Director for the next Cyberpunk game, publicly described the current state of the industry as a meltdown.

Bungie layoffs have far-reaching consequences.

The studio behind "Destiny 2" announced in a further wave of layoffs Around 50 percent of its remaining workforce has been laid off. Hundreds of developers are affected, including long-time industry veterans. Almost simultaneously, development teams under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella, including Compulsion Games, are announcing drastic budget cuts. According to internal reports, the future of Ninja Theory is also uncertain. Electronic Arts also laid off some of its staff despite strong sales figures for "Battlefield 6."

The reaction from Warsaw was swift and took to social media. Sasko stated that teams and game projects are currently being destroyed every two days. CD Projekt Red simultaneously opened application portals for its locations in Poland, Canada, and the USA. They are seeking personnel for the new Witcher epic Project Polaris and the Cyberpunk sequel Project Orion.

Some days I feel our industry is imploding — teams and game projects are getting slaughtered every second day, to the point it's hard to keep up 🥺



We are blessed to be still hiring, for all our games, Poland, US and Canada. Take a look my dears!https://t.co/p9zlUlufra pic.twitter.com/IscWxDM19n — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) June 25, 2026

Capital markets are forcing the contraction

The current job cuts are not a result of poor product quality. They represent a hard landing after the overheated period of recent years. Studios built up gigantic capacities during the digital boom, capacities that can no longer be refinanced with rising interest rates and stagnant user numbers. Bungie's attempt to reposition itself as a live service factory for Sony failed. The current "marathon" is devouring resources that the main game, "Destiny 2," could no longer recoup. The consequence is this radical cut.

CD Projekt Red isn't acting out of pure altruism. The Polish studio already reduced its workforce in mid-2023, laying off around 100 employees. However, its current expansion phase in the West desperately requires experienced developers to meet the tight deadlines for upcoming Unreal Engine 5 projects. The market is now saturated with highly skilled professionals due to these layoffs. CD Projekt Red is simply drawing from this overflowing talent pool.

Good developers have a soft landing, but the system is flawed. This consolidation means fewer experiments and longer waiting times for blockbusters in the medium term. CD Projekt Red is now acquiring the remnants of its competitors to save its own major projects. A shrewd business move, packaged in an empathetic social media message. Nothing more.