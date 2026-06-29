CD Projekt is abandoning its holding structure and will henceforth be known entirely as CD Projekt Red.

The publicly traded CD Projekt SA is officially renaming itself CD Projekt Red, thus merging the identity of the parent company with that of its well-known development studio.

This is the result of a vote at the recent general meeting, as reported by the Polish business portal Bankier.pl. berichtetThis move ends a 24-year-old separation between sales and development levels.

Focus on global brand identity and recruiting

The existing structure reflected the company's history, but it hasn't reflected reality for years. Founded in 1994 as a mere importer and translator of foreign games for the Polish market, the company didn't establish the development studio CD Projekt Red until 2002. Today, the studio generates its core business with franchises like "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk 2077." Third-party distribution is now secondary.

The board justifies the name change with strategic pragmatism in the global market. "In the opinion of the board, the new company name will ensure consistency in the communication of the CD Projekt Red brand," That's what the official statement says. This is primarily intended to make product identification easier and simplify recruitment processes. Name confusion in HR marketing was blocking hiring. That will now be eliminated.

Consolidation of five studios under one banner

The new structure standardizes communications for five locations worldwide, divided into two main continental units. CD Projekt Red Europe comprises the main studio in Warsaw as well as the teams in Wrocław and Kraków. CD Projekt Red North America encompasses the locations in Vancouver and Boston.

The teams are currently working on separate major projects that are crucial for the publisher's future. The Boston studio is responsible for developing the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. The headquarters in Warsaw is leading the work on "The Witcher 4." The name change means all these studios will operate under the same brand, minimizing friction in global marketing.

For players and buyers, nothing will change operationally. The name change is purely an administrative act, completing a long-overdue brand cleanup. CD Projekt is drawing the conclusion that the distribution holding company never really existed in the global consciousness anyway. The move is primarily relevant for investors and HR management in the fierce competition for developer talent.