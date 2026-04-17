Chaos control instead of a coffee trip: Bus Bound brings action to local public transport

Forget everything you know about dry simulations! Saber Interactive and the Austrian experts at stillalive studios have confirmed April 30th as the release date for "Bus Bound".

The new trailer makes it clear: this isn't about a leisurely coffee break, but about fighting total traffic gridlock. On PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, you have to tame the chaos to get desperate commuters to their destinations on time.

The highlight is the online co-op for up to four players – together with your crew, you choose the right bus for dynamic weather conditions from over a dozen vehicles. Pre-orders of the standard edition for just under €30 include bonus skins. Those who opt for the deluxe edition also secure the Bus Pass for three upcoming expansions. Can you manage to reclaim the roads on time?