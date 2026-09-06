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Civilization VII: Atomic Age and the space racing expansion "Earthrise" are coming

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Firaxis announces update 1.5.0 for Civilization VII, featuring an Earthfield map, for September 2026. The Atomic Age and the Earthrise expansion will follow in 2027.

Civilization 7 Earthrise

2K and Firaxis Games have scheduled the free update 1.5.0 for September 2026 and simultaneously announced the major projects “Arc of Tomorrow” and the paid expansion “Earthrise” for 2027.

The first update, version 1.5.0, will be released in September 2026. It delivers the community-requested real-world map with "True Start Location," allowing civilizations to begin at their actual historical origins on Earth.

Additionally, Firaxis is reworking map generation for Terra Incognita and Shuffle using the Voronoi algorithm. This speeds up loading times and distributes resources more flexibly. Diplomatically, influence can now be used to remain in alliances without automatically being drawn into an ally's wars.

The fourth era begins in 2027.

The free major update "Arc of Tomorrow" expands the game in 2027 with a fourth era: the Atomic Age. This era covers the period from the 1950s to the near future. Firaxis integrates adapted buildings, new civilizations, and the return of leader Gandhi for this time period.

The gameplay will feature new options for nuclear deterrence, tools for liberating settlements as independent city-states, and a production system for goods such as enriched uranium. Initial playtests will begin in late 2026 via the Firaxis Feature Workshop.

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Space expansion and climate change

Also planned for 2027 is “Earthrise“The first paid expansion is planned. Its content focuses on the historical space race and the exploration of the solar system. During the ancient and exploration phases, players map the night sky; in the atomic age, their own space agencies launch missions to extract resources from other planets. On Earth, the expansion introduces mechanics for terrain adjustment and environmental control, allowing players to counteract rising global temperatures and natural disasters.”

Firaxis is extending the roadmap for "Civilization VII" far into the future. The free September update addresses pressing community requests at the grassroots level. Game-changing mechanics like the fourth era and the space splitting focus won't arrive until 2027. Until then, late-game gameplay will remain unchanged.

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