Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – breaks the 8 million mark: Free anniversary update

To mark the one-year anniversary of "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33", developer Sandfall Interactive reports a milestone of 8 million units sold and releases a content update with new customization options.

Sandfall Interactive is celebrating the first anniversary of its surprise hit with a massive jump in sales and free content for the community. Since the last update, the player base has almost doubled in just seven months – an impressive testament to the long-term appeal of the turn-based RPG.

The meteoric rise of an underdog

For a debut title with a relatively small budget to break the 8 million copy mark is a significant achievement in today's industry. The success of "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33“It is primarily based on its fresh approach to turn-based combat, which has revitalized the genre through reactive mechanics. Sales figures clearly show that word-of-mouth and the quality of the gameplay carried more weight than a huge marketing budget.”

The update released today is not a major story DLC, but it does offer a nice thank you to the fans.

Anniversary haircuts: All playable characters receive new hairstyles.

All playable characters receive new hairstyles. Locations: Gustave gets his new look at the Gestral dealer near the Stone Wave CliffsThe remaining party (Verso, Maelle, Lune, Sciel and Monoco) will be at the merchant near Grosse Tête found it on the world map.

Gustave gets his new look at the Gestral dealer near the Stone Wave CliffsThe remaining party (Verso, Maelle, Lune, Sciel and Monoco) will be at the merchant near Grosse Tête found it on the world map. Technical fixes: In addition to the cosmetic items, display errors in the menu (especially with the Danseuse outfit) and clipping errors in the game world were fixed.

We're pushing a fun little update live today – a new set of haircuts will be available to collect in-game!!



This expedition WILL be strutting around in style for their first anniversary 💅 pic.twitter.com/LTDOl88ib0 — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (@expedition33) April 24, 2026

The success of Sandfall Interactive proves that "double-A" productions with a clear focus and high graphical quality can perfectly bridge the gap between indie and AAA. The fact that sales figures have increased so significantly a year after launch speaks volumes about a very healthy community that actively engages with the game through streams and social media.

The hype surrounding "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" remains undiminished a year later. The 8 million sales are no fluke, but rather the result of a game that understands that "turn-based" doesn't have to mean "slow." Today's small update is a welcome bonus, but the real star is the news that the studio now has the necessary resources for future, larger projects.