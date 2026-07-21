Clutch: Maverick Games brings in professional writers for story-driven racing game

Maverick Games is bringing in external professional writers because the internal story development for the AAA racing game "Clutch" simply failed. Studio head Mike Brown admits that the team lacked the necessary experience for multi-hour campaigns.

Former Forza developer Mike Brown launched his new studio, Maverick Games, with a clear ambition: to create a racing game that combined player freedom with a deep AAA storyline. In practice, however, the development team quickly reached its limits. The initial drafts simply didn't offer enough excitement to keep players glued to the screen for long.

Failed scripts and the need for external help

The independent development of the plot proved to be prone to errors, as Brown explained in an interview with FromMax admits that initial iterations were completely discarded after only a few hours of gameplay because the narrative design offered no answers to fundamental questions. Brown sums up the problem succinctly: "Writing stories and characters is really hard. We underestimated how creatively challenging it is."

The consequences were swift. Maverick Games hired professional screenwriters to restructure the script from the ground up. Instead of forcing the writing internally, the studio now relies on specialized writers in its writing room. It was this external expertise that uncovered the fundamental flaws in the original drafts.

Credibility through flawed characters

A key weakness of earlier designs was the trivialization of the protagonists. Developers tend to protect their own characters and portray them as flawless. The result is bland, interchangeable figures lacking any potential for conflict. “Good characters are flawed,” emphasizes Brown. “You have to be horrible to your characters.”

Clutch's character design therefore focuses on clear weaknesses and inner conflicts:

Theo acts extremely impulsively due to past traumas. Cass acts as a level-headed mediator, while Ludo prioritizes motorsports over his own family. Emery pursues his own opaque interests. These contrasting personalities force the characters into conflict. If the characters' psychology is well-suited, dialogues and decisions will emerge dynamically within the respective game situations.

Why story in racing games is not an end in itself

A racing game interrupts gameplay with cutscenes. Each interruption means a temporary loss of control. If a cutscene offers no real narrative benefit, the player presses the cancel button.

Maverick Games draws comparisons here to narrative heavyweights like "The Last of Us." Simple core mechanics gain depth as soon as actions are linked to emotional consequences. Without context, a race remains just a journey from A to B. With a functioning foundation, personal fates are at stake.

In "Clutch," race results directly impact the rest of the game. Poor finishes alter dialogue, character attitudes, and unlock alternative challenges to help players make up lost ground. There are no endless branching paths, but there are playable consequences for your own failures on the asphalt.

A racing game with a focus on story lives or dies by the quality of its execution. Maverick Games' admission that they failed in their writing and brought in external help to improve it was the only right decision. When cutscenes interrupt the action, the storytelling has to be spot on. If the script doesn't deliver any real impact or consequences, the system becomes a burden. The direction is right; the execution has to prove itself on the controller.