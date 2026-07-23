Clutch: Realism comes at a price – how car brands block and throttle video games

Car licenses are the biggest obstacle to racing game development. Former Forza developers now reveal how strict requirements from BMW, Audi, and others prevented damage, got games removed from stores, and forced developers into legal acrobatics.

Racing games without real car brands no longer work. But licenses force studios to adhere to strict guidelines, non-compete clauses, and expiring contracts. Mike Brown and Ben Penrose, former heads of the Forza Horizon series, erklären The depths of this licensing jungle. The team itself is currently working on "Clutch".

The effort involved in securing the rights is enormous. A studio has to negotiate contracts with dozens of manufacturers, meticulously adhere to brand guidelines, and withstand constant scrutiny. Anyone using real cars is selling a fantasy of reality. The price for this is absolute control by the car manufacturers.

Safety First for the brand

Games like Grand Theft Auto use fiction for good reason. No manufacturer wants to see their vehicle involved in rampages or running over pedestrians. Once a brand agrees, it dictates the game mechanics. Brown confirms that passenger compartments in racing games must remain indestructible. Cars may burn or explode, but the occupants must not be visually crushed.

Even gameplay gadgets are under attack. When implementing a grappling hook, BMW demanded precise proof that the vehicle's appearance would not be distorted. The reason: fear of damaging their own branding.

The delisting spectre

Things get even more complex when it comes to sponsors. Race cars sport stickers from audio partners, energy drinks, or oil brands. Exclusive audio partnerships with car manufacturers often mean that competitor logos are prohibited on the paintwork. Developers spend hours playing legal chess to avoid any conflicts of interest.

The biggest risk for players, however, remains the expiration date. Every license has an end date. While films sign contracts for 50 years, gaming licenses often expire after just a few years. This leads to the well-known "delisting."

“Nobody gives you perpetual rights. The contracts for Forza are disappointingly short. It’s extremely difficult to secure timeless rights to a brand.” — Mike Brown, Maverick Games.

Once the deadline is reached, the title often has to disappear completely from digital stores – or the game is subsequently neutered via a patch, removing music and sponsors.

Vehicle licenses guarantee immersion, but they come at a price. For gamers, they mean crippled damage models and games with an expiration date. Anyone who wants to still be able to buy classic games digitally in ten years' time has to accept that licensing agreements prevent long-term distribution.