Code Vein II: DLC “Mask of Idris” announced

Code Vein II receives its first major story expansion, "Mask of Idris," and throws us directly into collapsing timelines. Developer Bandai Namco dissolves the boundaries of the familiar game world and sends us into the "Forsaken World" realm to prevent the collapse of reality.

The story of Mask of Idris picks up where the main game leaves off and cranks the madness up to eleven. Multiple timelines collide, worlds vanish without a trace. The centerpiece of the DLC is the Forsaken World, a place forged from the emotional remnants of collapsed dimensions. A vast, swirling vortex of emotions now threatens to spill over into the real world. That sounds like a seriously dark atmosphere.

Two new companions with their own motives

Nothing works in this universe without allies. Mask of Idris introduces two new characters to the game who will support you in battle. First, there's Liv Voda, a former guardian of the Time Rift. She's known for her fierce fighting spirit and changes her appearance whenever her emotions run high.

The second partner is Lou MagMell, a Revenant you meet directly in the Forsaken World. She wants to stop the Vortex from spreading. Whether she truly has only good intentions remains to be seen. This brings much-needed narrative depth to the partner mechanic.

Tough conditions for the DLC launch

Anyone hoping to jump right in might be out of luck. Bandai Namco ties access to Mask of Idris to two strict conditions in the main game. You absolutely must have reached the "Luna Fraterna" ending. Additionally, the "Valentine's Request" questline must be completed.

Anyone who hasn't finished this yet will have to catch up. Hard work before the fun. Incidentally, the free update 2.0.0 will be released alongside the DLC, adding new post-game options for exploring with companions. More details to follow.

Mask of Idris delivers exactly what fans have been clamoring for since the main game: more lore, new boss fights, and fresh companions. The design of the Forsaken World has the potential to surpass the already powerful post-apocalyptic atmosphere. However, the tough unlock requirements also show that this DLC is explicitly aimed at veteran players. If the level design can keep up with the ambitious story revolving around collapsing timelines, we're in for a real treat.

What are your thoughts on the story requirements for the DLC? Have you already unlocked the "Luna Fraterna" ending, or do you have to replay the main game to start Mask of Idris?