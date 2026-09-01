Code Vein II: DLC “Mask of Idris” and free update 2.0 – Here’s what’s included

Bandai Namco will release the paid expansion DLC "Mask of Idris" and the free Update 2.0 for "Code Vein II" on September 9th. The update brings a number of system adjustments to the game, directly based on community feedback.

New content and adjustments are on the way.

The "Mask of Idris" DLC takes players to a completely new area called the "Discarded World." The story revolves around altered timelines and introduces two new buddy characters: an altered version of Lou and Eve, who acts as the guardian of the space.

To start the DLC, you need a save file with at least one ending unlocked and to have completed a specific quest from Valentin. After completing the expansion, "Another Color" outfits will also be unlocked for all 14 buddies.

The simultaneous Upcoming Update 2.0 It delivers a total of seven new main features. These include a post-game unlock for exploring the world with buddies, a boss rush mode called "Trials of Recollection" with over 90 unlockable customization items, and a new story difficulty level.

The latter drastically boosts the player's stats to make boss fights easier. An additional anime graphics filter called "Legacy" brings back the visual style of the first game. Photo mode gains new options such as placeable motorcycles, over 30 poses, and 20 frames. Tracks from Code Vein, Code Vein II, and the God Eater series can also be played on the jukebox in MagMell.

Solid model updates without experiments

The patch delivers exactly what the community has been requesting since release. A boss rush mode provides true endgame content. 90 new cosmetic items directly reward dedicated players for their combat efforts. The optional story mode alleviates frustration from difficult boss fights without diminishing the value of the main game for veterans. The DLC seamlessly connects to the interwoven timelines and delivers tangible rewards such as unlocking color variations for the entire buddy team.

With its Boss Rush mode and 90 reward pieces, Bandai Namco delivers exactly the kind of endgame content that will keep players glued to their controllers for months. The optional story mode further alleviates the frustration of challenging battles without diluting the core gameplay for veterans.