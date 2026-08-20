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CODE VEIN II: First DLC “The Mask of Idris” will be released on September 9th.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The first DLC for CODE VEIN II will be released in September. However, to play "The Mask of Idris," you must first have completed the game.

Code Vein 2 Mask of Idris

Bandai Namco is sending us back into the bloodbath. On September 9, 2026, the post-launch content "The Mask of Idris" expands the action RPG "CODE VEIN II" on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The DLC hits a very specific note: it's a story expansion for hardcore gamers. You'll find yourself in the "Forgotten World“A construct of merged timelines. Sounds bizarre. And it probably is. At its center is a rotating vortex that sucks in emotions from all eras and threatens the real world.”

With Liv Voda, Bandai Namco pulls a new guardian of time and space out of the hat. She's combative. And seductive. Standard for the series.

The most important news, however, concerns access: You can't just jump in. "The Mask of Idris" requires the main game to be installed. And completed. Anyone wanting to play the DLC must have seen the "Luna Fraterna" ending and finished the "Valentine's Request" side quest. Pure endgame content. No shortcuts.

Free Update 2.0 brings co-op endgame

Alongside the DLC, the development team is releasing a free update to version 2.0. This brings a feature that many players have been requesting since launch: you can finally explore the world with your companions after completing the main story. They're keeping further details under wraps for now, but the message is clear.

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The expansion logically doesn't change the core gameplay. It retains the tried-and-tested mix of blood drain, dynamic partner forms, and the massive character editor including a photo mode.

Bandai Namco is catering precisely to the hardcore community. Anyone who hasn't unlocked the correct ending yet will have to wait until September to catch up. This rewards loyalty but excludes casual players for now. A bold move.

What do you think of the strict endgame lock: Does it motivate you to tackle the final battle for the "Luna Fraterna" ending again, or does this progress barrier annoy you?

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