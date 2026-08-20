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Compulsion Games buys its way out of Xbox and secures its own brands.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Compulsion Games completes its buyout from Xbox. The studio secures the rights to South of Midnight and becomes independent again.

South Of Midnight

Canadian developer Compulsion Games has officially completed its buyout from Microsoft, acquiring all rights to its brands. Following significant cutbacks at Xbox, the team behind "South of Midnight" is now fully independent.

The deal became legally binding on August 11, 2026. Compulsion Games is taking advantage of a wave of massive restructuring at Microsoft to relinquish its status as a first-party studio. CEO Guillaume Provost negotiated the exit, including all publishing rights.

This affects the studio's entire catalog. Contrast, We Happy Few, and the recently released South of Midnight (our reviewThe studio now belongs entirely to the developers again. Revenue from sales no longer flows to Redmond, but directly to the team. Microsoft is thus losing another studio that was only acquired in 2018 during its major acquisition spree.

Survival struggle instead of closure

The decision reflects the unanimous will of the workforce. When Microsoft hinted at the studio's closure, Provost presented the staff with a choice. The team chose the risk of independence.

Provost brought up the staff's attitude in an interview with GamesBeat drastically to the point: “The team told me we would rather eat rocks and drink gasoline than be split up.”

More Read

South Of Midnight
From first-party studio to service provider: Compulsion Games seeks new partners after the Xbox shutdown.
South Of Midnight
Xbox cutbacks are rolling in: First layoffs at Compulsion Games against unwanted employees
South Of Midnight
Xbox faces another setback: Is Compulsion Games on the verge of collapse?

Despite some departures, there was no sense of impending doom. The entire studio management team remains on board. Some developers are currently continuing work on an unannounced project that was originally started under Microsoft. Simultaneously, discussions are underway with new partners for contract work and collaborations to ensure the studio's financial stability.

For players, nothing will change regarding the availability of existing titles on the platforms for the time being, as the transfer of publishing rights is being carried out gradually. The long-term perspective is crucial. Compulsion escapes the massacres by the major publishers, but now has to hold its own in the market without Microsoft's financial safety net. Its survival now depends directly on the quality of its own games. And that's exactly how it should be.

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