Conan Exiles: Legacy of the Giant-Kings announced

Conan Exiles sends us underground on July 21st. "Legacy of the Giant-Kings" kicks off a four-part story arc developed by Funcom in collaboration with Inflexion Games. Free updates over the coming months will significantly expand the story of this long-running survival classic.

Descent into the Cyclopean Halls

The success of the recently launched "Enhanced Edition" vindicates the developers. 47.949 concurrent players represented the highest number since release. The first part of the new story arc takes us beneath the Unnamed City, into the depths of the Cyclops Halls. There, a new character named Akhamet awaits us. The story revolves around the remains of the Giant Kings.

Inflexion Games states that they tweaked this story even during the development of the Enhanced version. Instead of mindless grinding, we get a genuine journey into the past of the Exiled Lands. And it's free.

Legendary rescue at the anvil

The real highlight for veterans, however, lies in the details. The repair of legendary equipment is finally being added to the game. The community has been begging for it for years. Now the anvil will once again become the most important tool for high-end players, even though the function is said to be deeply hidden within the game.

Funcom is perfectly capitalizing on the momentum of the Enhanced Edition. "Legacy of the Giant-Kings" delivers exactly what the servers need right now: new content for lore enthusiasts and a crucial quality-of-life improvement for hardcore gamers. If the pacing of the four updates is right, Conan Exiles will remain at the top of the survival genre this year.