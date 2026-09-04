CONQ – Crown Of No Quarter: Dark tactical epic revealed

A cursed purgatory, seamless battles between land and sea, and a mix of direct action and troop commands: CONQ: Crown Of No Quarter has been revealed to the public for the first time.

Athena Games' first trailer showcases a fresh setting. After death, you don't end up in the promised heaven, but in a timeless hell of iron and blood. Factions from across eras clash, tearing each other apart in seamless transitions between land and sea battles.

Battle bonfires in the eternal circle

You fight right on the front lines. The gameplay combines powerful melee mechanics with real-time commands for your units. Executing enemy commanders in the mud triggers a "coronation," shattering the morale of the opposing army. Simply bashing them in won't cut it.

Unit leaders utilize so-called anomalies. These are dark mutations and shadow curses that can turn the tide of mass battles. A trailer line perfectly captures the mood: "The more we fight, the more we disappear." Battles feel powerful. Victories feel dirty.

Massive naval battles seamlessly transition into assaults on fortresses without any loading times. Fleets of bones clash with fortified walls. The grim visuals underscore the feeling of hopelessness. Not a single shining hero in sight.

Purgatory as a breath of fresh air

The setting breaks with classic fantasy clichés. The combination of active melee combat controls and regimental commands determines success or failure. If the command chain isn't balanced in the heat of battle, the tactical depth degenerates into chaotic button-mashing.

The execution mechanic for morale destruction provides just the right incentive for high-risk close-quarters combat. If the absence of loading screens between fleet battles and castle sieges doesn't result in any performance drops in the finished game, we're in for a real treat.

In battles, do you prefer controlling a single hero in the thick of the action, or is tactical control over entire regiments more important to you?