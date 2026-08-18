Latest

Control Resonant achieves gold status – bad news for disc buyers

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

Control Resonant achieves gold status for its digital release on September 24, 2026. The physical version from Remedy is delayed until October.

Resonant Control

Remedy Entertainment has completed the development of "Control Resonant," but is postponing the disc version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to October 15, 2026. The digital release on September 24 remains unaffected.

Production timings and physical logistics

Reaching gold status more than a month before the planned launch demonstrates a solid development schedule. The digital master version is complete. The chosen release date of September 24th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S remains unchanged.

The situation is different at the pressing plants. Remedy's explanation that they simply need more time for the physical media suggests bottlenecks in the supply chain or extended lead times for Blu-ray production. A three-week delay between server download and disc delivery is not an isolated case, but it directly affects collectors.

Digital prioritization in sales

Those who prefer physical media will have to be patient. This move underscores the publishers' shifting priorities and offers a glimpse into the future. The digital release window is now the top priority. While delaying the disc version prevents a postponement of the overall release, it unnecessarily divides the target audience.

PC gamers are unaffected by this measure, as the title is distributed digitally via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GeForce NOW. Console users face a choice: buy the digital version at launch or wait three weeks for a physical copy.

More Read

Resonant Control
Remedy: Deep losses in the first half of the year despite 1,5 million wishlists for Control Resonant
Resonant Control
Control Resonant: New Metro gameplay shows grappling hook action beneath New York
Resonant Control
Control Resonant: A change of perspective as a design decision

A finished gold master weeks before launch is technically a good sign for the game's state on the Northlight engine. The disc delay is purely a logistical issue, not a software bug. Those who absolutely need a physical copy on store shelves will have to wait three extra weeks. Everyone else will be able to play on schedule in September.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

Sony is keeping the PS6 release date open: The console is losing its existential necessity.

The PS6 release date remains undecided. Sony CEO Totoki is tempering expectations for 2027 because…

51 comments

"It Happens on PS5": Sony celebrates itself, the fans celebrate the farewell

Sony's new PS5 campaign is backfiring. Why players are worried about digital constraints and…

21 comments

State of Play with Phantom Blade Zero from 4 a.m. in the livestream

Phantom Blade Zero will be the focus of the State of Play on the 18th…

No comments

You Might Also Like