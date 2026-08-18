Control Resonant achieves gold status – bad news for disc buyers

Remedy Entertainment has completed the development of "Control Resonant," but is postponing the disc version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to October 15, 2026. The digital release on September 24 remains unaffected.

Production timings and physical logistics

Reaching gold status more than a month before the planned launch demonstrates a solid development schedule. The digital master version is complete. The chosen release date of September 24th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S remains unchanged.

The situation is different at the pressing plants. Remedy's explanation that they simply need more time for the physical media suggests bottlenecks in the supply chain or extended lead times for Blu-ray production. A three-week delay between server download and disc delivery is not an isolated case, but it directly affects collectors.

CONTROL Resonant has gone gold!



Get ready to unleash Dylan Faden's paranatural abilities in warped Manhattan on September 24th.



The physical release date for the game has moved to October 15th. We just need a little more time to deliver the physical version to you, but rest… pic.twitter.com/ZY03U4bmpm — Remedy Entertainment 🔻Pre-order CONTROL Resonant! (@remedygames) August 18, 2026

Digital prioritization in sales

Those who prefer physical media will have to be patient. This move underscores the publishers' shifting priorities and offers a glimpse into the future. The digital release window is now the top priority. While delaying the disc version prevents a postponement of the overall release, it unnecessarily divides the target audience.

PC gamers are unaffected by this measure, as the title is distributed digitally via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GeForce NOW. Console users face a choice: buy the digital version at launch or wait three weeks for a physical copy.

A finished gold master weeks before launch is technically a good sign for the game's state on the Northlight engine. The disc delay is purely a logistical issue, not a software bug. Those who absolutely need a physical copy on store shelves will have to wait three extra weeks. Everyone else will be able to play on schedule in September.