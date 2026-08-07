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Control Resonant: New Metro gameplay shows grappling hook action beneath New York

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Remedy showcases exclusive gameplay of Control Resonant: Dylan Faden explores the Metro Faults beneath Manhattan, defeats Mold enemies, and retrieves the grappling hook.

Resonant Control

IGN First offers an exclusive look at "Control Resonance," sending Dylan Faden deep beneath a distorted Manhattan. Flying trains, mold monsters, and a new grappling hook ability await in the dangerous Metro Faults.

Remedy Entertainment showcases new gameplay footage of the "Metro Fault" mission from Control Resonant. Players take on the role of Dylan Faden, guiding the protagonist through the transformed canyons of skyscrapers and underground tunnels of New York City.

Descent into subway hell

The Metro Faults function as intricate dungeons scattered throughout the game world. Descending them demands full commitment: fending off flying train cars, broadsides from all angles, and taking down mushroom-like Mold enemies in melee combat are all part of the standard fare. The goal of this passage is to unlock the new Traversal ability "Reach"—the equivalent of a classic grappling hook. Speed ​​is guaranteed.

The gameplay clearly emphasizes verticality and dynamic movement patterns. Instead of simply hiding behind cover, the subway tunnels demand constant positioning and maneuvering within the space. Remedy has made the right adjustments. It works.

The Metro faults demonstrate that Remedy has strategically enhanced the strengths of its predecessor with vertical dungeons and improved mobility. When the grappling hook seamlessly transitions into fast-paced combat, exploring Manhattan becomes a truly exhilarating experience.

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How do you rate the integration of dungeons and the new grappling hook – does the movement upgrade fit the dark setting?

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