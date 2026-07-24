Control Resonant: A change of perspective as a design decision

Control Resonant will be released on September 24, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and, with Dylan Faden, breaks away from the fixed protagonist scheme of its predecessor.

Remedy Entertainment is focusing on the sibling swap in the latest dev update, exploring the world outside the Oldest House and drastically redesigning both the gameplay and the game design.

The Control universe isn't tied to a single character. Sam Lake and his team conceived the franchise from the beginning around their world and the mysterious forces within it. The protagonists merely serve as a lens through which the player perceives the paranormal phenomena.

Jesse Faden represented the controlled, focused perspective upon entering the Oldest House. Dylan embodies the chaotic opposite. After being freed from the Hiss, he suffers from memory lapses and the burden of his actions under external influence. His motivation is an attempt to make amends.

Physical discrepancy and unrefined mechanics

The altered psychology directly impacts the gameplay. While Jessie's telekinesis and levitation abilities appear fluid and elegant, Dylan visibly struggles with his powers. His movements seem more uncontrolled, and he has more difficulty maintaining his abilities. This conveys the feeling of a character who is still learning to master his power.

Remedy underlines this change through adjustments to the system:

Deepest customization: Control Resonant offers more extensive customization options for the main character than all previous Remedy titles combined.

Control Resonant offers more extensive customization options for the main character than all previous Remedy titles combined. Dynamic animations: Despite noticeable differences, Jesse and Dylan share subtle idle animations to emphasize their biological kinship.

Despite noticeable differences, Jesse and Dylan share subtle idle animations to emphasize their biological kinship. Acoustic style change: The booming, electronic synthesizer sound of their debut album gives way to analog instruments and a cappella vocals. Human voices replace cold frequencies.

The step out of isolation

The shift to Dylan also allows the story to escape the confines of the Federal Bureau of Control headquarters. The action moves to the outside world, and the emotional focus changes accordingly. Jesse acted like a cool analyst; Dylan is more impulsive, raw, and driven by his emotions.

Despite the new main character, continuity is maintained. The relationships between the characters and their shared destiny form the foundation. It's not a reboot. It's the logical next step in an expanding world.

Switching the main character isn't a cheap gimmick; it's deeply embedded in the game mechanics. Remedy's direct translation of Dylan's lack of control into more cumbersome ability animations demonstrates a love for detail. Furthermore, the expanded customization options address one of the biggest shortcomings of the predecessor.

Whether the gameplay outside the familiar corridors of the Oldest House achieves the same density in the open world remains to be seen on the PS5 in September.