Control Resonant: Remedy unveils elegant Steelbook edition

Remedy Entertainment will release a physical Steelbook edition of the action RPG "Control Resonant" on September 24, 2026, sending a clear signal against Sony's announced departure from the disc drive.

While the platform owner plans to discontinue physical media from the beginning of 2028, the Finnish software company demonstrates that the market for collectors is still showing signs of life.

Collector's edition defies digital change

The "Control Resonant" package includes the game on a physical Blu-ray disc, a sturdy metal case, a fold-out poster, and a selection of high-quality art prints. Technically, releasing a disc in the current market is a logical way to utilize existing contracts, but strategically, the timing after Sony's radical announcement seems like a deliberate provocation. Publishers have to deliver now while the PS5's disc drive hardware is still actively used. After that, it's over.

CONTROL Resonant is out September 24th 2026. Pre-order the Steelbook Edition now!https://t.co/xzj19r5S6b #CONTROLResonant — CONTROL Resonant 🔻Pre-order Now! (@ControlRemedy) July 7, 2026

The subtle protest of the gaming industry?

It's striking how many developers and publishers have been emphasizing the availability of their physical versions in recent days. What superficially appears to be standard marketing, on closer inspection reveals itself to be an indirect, collective protest by the industry against Sony's strict digital strategy.

The companies know full well that without physical retail, they lose absolute price control to the PlayStation Store. This hurts sales figures. Consumers are already reacting with Headwind on the platform channels, and publishers are cleverly exploiting this sentiment to stage their own boxed versions as an endangered cultural asset.

This development seems to clearly recommend buying the disc version, as long as the system allows it. Those who value collector's items or want to resell games after completing them should opt for the steelbook. The clock is ticking relentlessly: starting in 2028, Sony will dictate prices in its store, bypassing the regulatory influence of retailers.