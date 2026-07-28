Crazy Taxi: World Tour will launch its multiplayer mode into the testing phase in September.

SEGA has opened registration for the first closed network test of "Crazy Taxi: World Tour". From September 11th to 13th, you can try out two multiplayer modes on PC and consoles. Those who want to join in can register on the official website until August 31st.

Multiplayer in focus

Story content and the single-player mode are completely excluded from this test. SEGA is focusing entirely on its network infrastructure and testing crossplay across all supported platforms. This is absolutely essential. Poor servers would immediately kill the familiar arcade flow. Register here. this way.

Two game modes are available: In "Pickup Race," you play as a taxi driver, picking up passengers against up to five other players and collecting money against the clock. In "Cops 'N' Cabbies," you compete against each other in two teams of three. Both modes can be played in ranked matches or in custom lobbies with their own rules.

Real brands on the West Coast Map

Two maps, four characters, and six vehicles, including tuning options, are playable. A new trailer showcases the West Coast map, which incorporates real-world brands like IHOP and Amoeba Music as points of interest. It surprisingly captures the spirit of the original well. It feels familiar.

The formula sounds simple on paper, but it faces a real hurdle. A hectic arcade racer needs precise controls and seamless synchronization. If the ping isn't right, even the best drifting feel is useless.

The focus on multiplayer shows where SEGA is headed with the reboot. Testing the servers under load early on is the only sensible decision. The final game won't be released until 2027 – by then, the technical foundation needs to be rock solid.

Are two pure multiplayer modes enough for your first practical test, or do you already miss the classic single-player chaos of the original in the network test?