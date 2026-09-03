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Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown DLC will be released on October 15th.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Pearl Abyss announces the Charting the Unknown DLC for Crimson Desert. Release date, PS5 Pro gameplay & story details at a glance.

Crimson Desert 20

Pearl Abyss sends Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane back to Pywel in "Charting the Unknown" this October. The new State of Play trailer shows actual gameplay on the PS5 Pro and promises a dark story expansion centered around the witches of the Red Desert.

Pre-orders are now available on the PlayStation Store. The new story once again centers on Cliff, Oongka, and Damiane. The three search for their true purpose as a new conflict erupts around them.

This is what awaits us in Pywel

The trailer emphasizes a noticeably darker atmosphere than the main game. The witches sense a dark power awakening in the sands of the Red Desert. It revolves around legendary locations where countless warriors once fell. As leader, Cliff must rebuild trust as the so-called "Horror of the Abyss" awakens.

The gameplay clearly benefits from the PS5 Pro hardware. The draw distance across the desert landscapes is razor-sharp, and the effects in combat sequences are fluid. In terms of content, the DLC appears to focus heavily on narrative elements and a return to a "traditional time." The trailer doesn't reveal how much new area the map will actually gain.

With its PS5 Pro presentation, Pearl Abyss delivers exactly what action RPG fans want to see. Whether the story of the witches and the abyssal horrors truly offers new gameplay elements beyond the usual heavy-handed combat remains to be seen in October.

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Is the prospect of more story surrounding Cliff and the witches enough for you to buy it directly from the store, or will you wait and see how big the new desert area actually is in terms of gameplay?

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