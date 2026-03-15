The gaming industry has found a new way to sell us plastic waste as a "physical medium." With the DRM lock on "Crimson Desert," the disc is finally reduced to a mere license key. The uproar is considerable, and the question of the disc's continued relevance has been raised once again.

The disc used to be the game; now it's just a lifestyle accessory for nostalgics. What you acquire is merely a status symbol. Without the life-extending measures of the manufacturer's servers, it won't even conjure a logo on the screen. The disc becomes a monument on the shelf. Its sole purpose is to collect dust. Meanwhile, the hardware in the drive desperately waits for the online signal of mercy to transform the dead data carrier into a product.

Pearl Abyss is making a statement. Requiring mandatory online activation for “Crimson Desert” to prevent "leaks" is not technological progress. It is the capitulation of the concept of ownership to the paranoia of marketing departments. Some users even think that’s a good thing. They are wrong. Ownership is becoming a mere loan.

Total control as a new feature

Publishers sell us these harassment now as a protective measure for the "gaming experience." In reality, this isn't a technical hurdle. It is the marketing department's digital tether. If a game refuses to function without initial contact with the mothership, the disc is nothing more than a round dongle. The supposed protection against spoilers is merely a pretext to cement complete dependence on digital infrastructure. Anyone who believes this barrier will fall after launch weekend is suffering from chronic optimism.

The industry is heading towards a deliberate stagnation of the preservation culture. Platforms like "Does It Play" are fighting a losing battle, while the general public applauds because "Jimmy isn't allowed to play his game two days early."

Crimson Desert is the first game to lock down early disc copies, more publishers need to do this to prevent leaks, especially @RockstarGames



Well done @CrimsonDesert_, hopefully this becomes a norm. pic.twitter.com/45P1zyZGbX — ben (@videotechuk_) March 13, 2026

This short-term calculation, however, ignores the long-term consequences: In ten years at the latest, this disc will be nothing more than a round polycarbonate paperweight. As soon as the activation servers fall victim to the next cash-flow maximization and are shut down, the drive will fall silent. We sacrifice the fundamental right of ownership for the vague hope that no one on the internet will reveal the ending of the story. A trade-off in which the player is already destined to lose.

The Gold Master as a deceptive package

Today, the myth is often trotted out that games are simply too complex to function without updates. This is a convenient excuse for unfinished gold masters and inadequate quality control. In reality, the disc in "Crimson Desert" is reduced to a mere physical facade. It exists only so that retailers can place a piece of plastic on their shelves, while simultaneously forcing the buyer into the publisher's ecosystem with a digital muzzle.

Behind the facade of "spoiler prevention" lies a ruthless intention. If the industry truly cared about the longevity of its products, it would press finished software onto physical media instead of misusing the disc as a mere placeholder for the actual download. Anyone who has to unlock the disc via an online signal from the server no longer owns a game – they own an optical dongle.

While a staggering 94% of all PS5 releases (Updated 2026) While it still works without a patch, “Crimson Desert” celebrates total dependency.

What we're seeing here isn't innovation, but the capitulation of independence. We're trading the right to a self-contained, permanently functioning product for a short, controlled marketing window. A pathetic barter deal where the publisher takes precedence over the players' property rights. Anyone who sacrifices the sovereignty of the physical medium for a spoiler-free launch day has already halved the value of their collection.

Important notes: The views expressed in this article are the personal opinion of the author. They do not necessarily reflect everyone's point of view – and are intended to stimulate discussion.