Crimson Desert and the DRM lock: Here the disc becomes a useless plastic ticket

The gaming industry has found a new way to sell us plastic waste as a "physical medium." With the DRM lock on "Crimson Desert," the disc is finally reduced to a mere license key. The uproar is considerable, and the question of the disc's continued relevance has been raised once again.
The disc used to be the game; now it's just a lifestyle accessory for nostalgics. What you acquire is merely a status symbol. Without the life-extending measures of the manufacturer's servers, it won't even conjure a logo on the screen. The disc becomes a monument on the shelf. Its sole purpose is to collect dust. Meanwhile, the hardware in the drive desperately waits for the online signal of mercy to transform the dead data carrier into a product.
Pearl Abyss is making a statement. Requiring mandatory online activation for “Crimson Desert” to prevent "leaks" is not technological progress. It is the capitulation of the concept of ownership to the paranoia of marketing departments. Some users even think that’s a good thing. They are wrong. Ownership is becoming a mere loan.
Total control as a new feature
Publishers sell us these harassment now as a protective measure for the "gaming experience." In reality, this isn't a technical hurdle. It is the marketing department's digital tether. If a game refuses to function without initial contact with the mothership, the disc is nothing more than a round dongle. The supposed protection against spoilers is merely a pretext to cement complete dependence on digital infrastructure. Anyone who believes this barrier will fall after launch weekend is suffering from chronic optimism.
The industry is heading towards a deliberate stagnation of the preservation culture. Platforms like "Does It Play" are fighting a losing battle, while the general public applauds because "Jimmy isn't allowed to play his game two days early."
This short-term calculation, however, ignores the long-term consequences: In ten years at the latest, this disc will be nothing more than a round polycarbonate paperweight. As soon as the activation servers fall victim to the next cash-flow maximization and are shut down, the drive will fall silent. We sacrifice the fundamental right of ownership for the vague hope that no one on the internet will reveal the ending of the story. A trade-off in which the player is already destined to lose.
The Gold Master as a deceptive package
Today, the myth is often trotted out that games are simply too complex to function without updates. This is a convenient excuse for unfinished gold masters and inadequate quality control. In reality, the disc in "Crimson Desert" is reduced to a mere physical facade. It exists only so that retailers can place a piece of plastic on their shelves, while simultaneously forcing the buyer into the publisher's ecosystem with a digital muzzle.
Behind the facade of "spoiler prevention" lies a ruthless intention. If the industry truly cared about the longevity of its products, it would press finished software onto physical media instead of misusing the disc as a mere placeholder for the actual download. Anyone who has to unlock the disc via an online signal from the server no longer owns a game – they own an optical dongle.
What we're seeing here isn't innovation, but the capitulation of independence. We're trading the right to a self-contained, permanently functioning product for a short, controlled marketing window. A pathetic barter deal where the publisher takes precedence over the players' property rights. Anyone who sacrifices the sovereignty of the physical medium for a spoiler-free launch day has already halved the value of their collection.
Important notes: The views expressed in this article are the personal opinion of the author. They do not necessarily reflect everyone's point of view – and are intended to stimulate discussion.
Thank you @Niklas Bender bender für den schönen artikel. gut zusammengefasst und schön ge- und beschrieben.
´´Dieses kurzfristige Kalkül ignoriert jedoch die Langzeitfolge: In spätestens zehn Jahren ist diese Disc nichts weiter als ein runder Briefbeschwerer aus Polycarbonat. Sobald die Aktivierungsserver der nächsten Cashflow-Maximierung zum Opfer fallen und abgeschaltet werden, bleibt das Laufwerk stumm. Wir opfern das fundamentale Recht auf Besitz für die vage Hoffnung, dass uns im Internet niemand das Ende der Story verrät.´´
´´Was wir hier sehen, ist keine Innovation, sondern die Kapitulation der Unabhängigkeit. Wir tauschen das Recht auf ein autarkes, dauerhaft funktionierendes Produkt gegen ein kurzes, kontrolliertes Marketing-Fenster. Ein armseliger Tauschhandel, bei dem der Publisher über dem Eigentumsrecht der Spieler steht´´
das thema hatten wir schon ewig, ich habe es selber schon seit über 5 jahren immer und immer wieder auf verschiedenen seiten, in kommentaren etc angesprochen, es juckt die meisten nicht.
man kann ja ´´moderne´´ spiele (auch wenn ich mich weigere die heutigen rückschritte als modern zu bezeichnen´´ bevorzugen, warum auch immer man das sollte, aber es gibt einfach zu viele leute denen die ´´alten´´ spiele egal sind, die nicht mehr wissen wie geil und genial ein altes god of war, ein f.e.a.r, ein ico, ein silent hill 3, ein lost planet 2 etc waren und auch noch sind. solchen leuten ist egal, ob spiele erhalten bleiben und spielbar sind.
I would appreciate an update to the article confirming whether the disc will work without server activation once March 19.3th arrives. After all, that's still a possibility. That would essentially be the only reason to buy the game now.
Only physical
I spent many years happily collecting physical copies. But due to space constraints, and since discs are now unfortunately just dust collectors that don't even contain the entire game, I switched to a completely digital experience.
Always disc if there is one✊.
Once these are no longer available, I will stay away from the game.
Well, then it simply won't be bought.
Physical only. I'm even foregoing the Voyager PS5 version because the physical one probably won't be released until the end of the year.
Nintendo does exactly the same with the digital key.
und der witz ist, dass die ´´community´´ sich das noch schön redet. ich wurde da von den schönredern angegangen, dass es ja noch besser als download wäre, weil man es verkaufen kann. das ist das eine argument dafür, alle argumente die dagegen sprechen, lassen sie unter den tisch fallen. es ist nintendo, man bekommt die spiele überhaupt, man kann es verkaufen, nintendo muss sonst zu viel für die karten zahlen, es gibt tausend gründe von diesen ´´fans´´ sich einzureden, dass es doch nicht schlimm ist.
das sind doch einfach nurnoch konsumzombies, die auf biegen und brechen in ihrer bubble bleiben wollen, da sie wissen, dass sonst ihr weltbild zusammenbricht und ja das klingt drastisch aber das sind wirklich oft leute, die täglich nur auf diesen seiten (xbox,playstation, nintendo – je nach lager) unterwegs sind und wirklich alles von dieser einen firma abfeiern. als wären sie mit im kopf bei 15 stehen geblieben und lassen sich bald das firmenlogo tatttowieren sobald sie vollkjährig sind.
die anderne die das ok finden, sind leute, die ein spiel einmal spielen, nebenbei konsumieren und sich einen dreck drum kümmern, ob das spiel in 10 jahren noch spielbar ist. die zocken spiele wie andere mit der bierflasche in der hand fußball gucken und wollen einfach nur irgenwie bespaßt werden. spiel vorbei oder eine stelle zu schwer, zack nächstes spiel anfangen…
die breite masse und der mainstream hat das hobby kaputt gemacht und viele feiern es noch
Offline mode possible: A small consolation is that Pearl Abyss has confirmed in the official FAQ that the game can be played offline after installation and activation.
Who says the activation servers will still be available in 10 years? They need to be leased out, as soon as possible.
People said the same thing in 2006 when the first digital games came out, and look, 20 years later I can still download the games from back then on my PS3!
It is still possible to download games on Steam that have been removed from sale.
You're right, good point.
I back up disc games like that to an external hard drive or sometimes even a USB stick. As long as you archive them, they should theoretically be available forever 😉
I even put a mini USB stick in the case. Crazy, I know 😀 Then insert the disc, plug in the stick/hard drive, and you can copy it from the USB stick/hard drive to the PS5.
The disc then serves as the required license check. You'll still need that, of course. But everything can be done offline.
At least with games like Indiana Jones/Oblivion Remastered, it gives you the feeling of "owning" it.
Always make sure to back up your game data on multiple storage media.
Regards
Cool, I didn't know that, thanks for the info! Greetings back 😉
You're welcome 🙂
Many people don't know that.
Let's just hope that console updates don't change anything.
Very customer-unfriendly. A simple solution would be to block streaming for games before release. This can be implemented. Then everyone can still choose between a physical or digital version without upsetting customers. Forcing an online connection and restricting access to the physical copy for a single-player game is simply outrageous.