Crimson Desert Enhanced: Free upgrade or disregard for player time?

Pearl Abyss is releasing a major update for "Crimson Desert," calling it "Enhanced," and simultaneously offering a 20 percent discount on the base game. New cutscenes, revised dialogue, and more in-depth story moments are included at no extra cost on all platforms.
A strong signal. At least at first glance. However, those who paid full price at launch are now faced with a game whose narrative won't be completed until months after its release. This raises questions. Above all, about how much the developers respect players' time – or rather, how little.
Paid full price, finished story only available now
"Crimson Desert" was released a few months ago. Those who bought it at launch paid full price and received a game with numerous flaws, rough edges, and narrative gaps. Now the developer is addressing precisely these weaknesses. Additional cutscenes are intended to finally round out the story.
This is not a classic expansion with new post-game areas. This is a correction to the main game.
This is where things get tough for first-time buyers. Those who have already invested 50, 100, or even 200 hours will hardly benefit from the new dialogue in the middle section. The scenes are placed right in the middle of the storyline. If you want to fully experience the new narrative, you have to start from the beginning. Your first experience remains the unfinished original. Tough luck.
Waiting beats pre-ordering
I passed on "Crimson Desert" from the start. The immense scope was enticing, the world impressive, but simultaneously daunting. With epics of this magnitude, time is the most precious commodity. You don't want to invest your life in a version that, three months later, is essentially revealed to be a beta version.
At the time, it seemed like excessive caution. Today, it's the right decision.
Now it's rolling "Crimson Desert Enhanced“And now it's here. Better storytelling, a revamped presentation, additional voice acting – all at a reduced price. Those who waited will ultimately get the significantly better game for less money.”
This isn't a dig at early adopters, nor is it a criticism of the game itself. Everyone decides for themselves when and how much money they spend. However, from the perspective of a patient player, one thing is clear: patience is the best protection against unfinished games and questionable marketing.
Support is good, late completion is not.
No one expects developers to abandon their games after launch. Bug fixes and system updates are exemplary. Pearl Abyss has provided exceptional support so far, which deserves credit. Nevertheless, a lingering sense of unease remains.
If a studio, just a few months after launch, not only tweaks the technology but also fundamental plot elements or even the... German dubbing to be added later Something must have gone wrong during development. And the idea that everything is being added spontaneously is also hard to believe. A free update doesn't simply erase this fact. Free doesn't protect against criticism, especially not the criticism that the game was unintentionally released too early.
Those who buy early pay twice.
The simultaneous discount is the icing on the cake. New customers get a better deal and receive the improved product right away. The loyal core customers paid the top price, endured teething problems, and are now getting the narrative upgrade served up bit by bit. From a business perspective, this makes perfect sense. Prices fall.
For the community, it still feels like a slap in the face. Those who provide early support involuntarily take on the role of beta tester.
"Crimson Desert Enhanced" is the best proof that the classic release date is losing its value and disregards the limited time available to players. Pearl Abyss delivers a strong package, but essentially only corrects shortcomings of the original version. For newcomers, now is the perfect time to jump in. Those who have already played far or completed the game will justifiably be annoyed.
I finally found my game for November! I think it's great that the German dub is being added later; publishers with significantly larger budgets could take a leaf out of their book. Yes, there's definitely something to the story; people who have already finished the game now have to play it from the beginning to get the intended experience. Buying at release really starts to feel like being a beta tester.
No bro, the game was awesome at release and I played it hard for 200 hours and will play it again sometime (at the latest for the DLC).
That's what, for me, distinguishes good games from truly great ones: the fact that you'll want to play them again. I played Stalker 2 for hours at release, got multiple endings, did almost everything, and now, 18 months later, I started a new run with the DLC and it's incredibly fun again...
CD is a prime example of exactly how not to do it. The customer expects an awesome game and gets something half-finished with countless patches, and after a few months it has little to do with the original release, or it has been significantly expanded with features that might have helped players during their playthrough, etc.
I was also interested, but for years I've preferred to research news and patch updates for a few weeks beforehand and then decide whether to buy it. On the other hand, you have to give the manufacturer credit for doing a lot of work and staying on top of things.
It was never unfinished; I played it day one.
They made an amazing steak, customers wanted extra spices, sauce, etc.
They listened to the feedback and continued tweaking the steak until all the extra requests were included.
Look at Oblivion, it has serious bugs, sells incredibly well, and the company behind it hasn't released a single patch in over 12 months, but they do release a Switch 2 version.
That's exactly my strategy when buying games: wait for the discount. By then, the worst bugs will have been patched out.
I can only write down my personal opinion.
Because, to be quite honest, then you start all over again, so what's the problem with the story?
And the story was never the hit! It's more about being able to explore the world for a really loooong time and much more.
I'd really like to know where these supposedly negative attitudes come from... I can't find anything "Except for the know-it-alls who have made it their life's mission to always whine and literally badmouth or write about every game they find stupid or can't handle".
Please show me another game developer that continues to work so diligently and responds to customer feedback. I bought The Beast on day one, and suddenly both the main and side missions were buggy. I had to wait a full two weeks before it was playable again.
If you don't like certain genres, you should leave them and stick to what you enjoy. Regards, passionate Crimson Desert gamer Faitur. Go for it!
Hello Faitur, thank you for your dedication and the extra dose of passion in the comment section concrete mixer.
It's great to see how deeply you're immersed in the world of Crimson Desert. But let's break this down. The gameplay, the world, and the sheer scale of the game aren't up for debate at all – they're undoubtedly fun and won't be criticized at any point in this article. This isn't about bashing the game itself, but purely about the marketing behind it.
You say the story was never that great anyway, and it's all about hours of exploration. That's one way to look at it. But if Pearl Abyss is retrospectively altering the narrative with cutscenes and new dialogue, they're not doing it because they were bored. They're correcting weaknesses that were present at launch.
Anyone who paid 80 euros bought an incomplete story. That has nothing to do with being a "know-it-all," but rather with the expectations for publishing policies regarding full-price titles. If you don't care about the plot, great for you. Many others are paying for the complete package.
Do you really want to accept unfinished stories in full-price titles as the new, awesome standard, just because the open world is pretty? Get lost.