Crimson Desert Enhanced: Free upgrade or disregard for player time?

Pearl Abyss is releasing a major update for "Crimson Desert," calling it "Enhanced," and simultaneously offering a 20 percent discount on the base game. New cutscenes, revised dialogue, and more in-depth story moments are included at no extra cost on all platforms.

A strong signal. At least at first glance. However, those who paid full price at launch are now faced with a game whose narrative won't be completed until months after its release. This raises questions. Above all, about how much the developers respect players' time – or rather, how little.

Paid full price, finished story only available now

"Crimson Desert" was released a few months ago. Those who bought it at launch paid full price and received a game with numerous flaws, rough edges, and narrative gaps. Now the developer is addressing precisely these weaknesses. Additional cutscenes are intended to finally round out the story.

This is not a classic expansion with new post-game areas. This is a correction to the main game.

This is where things get tough for first-time buyers. Those who have already invested 50, 100, or even 200 hours will hardly benefit from the new dialogue in the middle section. The scenes are placed right in the middle of the storyline. If you want to fully experience the new narrative, you have to start from the beginning. Your first experience remains the unfinished original. Tough luck.

Waiting beats pre-ordering

I passed on "Crimson Desert" from the start. The immense scope was enticing, the world impressive, but simultaneously daunting. With epics of this magnitude, time is the most precious commodity. You don't want to invest your life in a version that, three months later, is essentially revealed to be a beta version.

At the time, it seemed like excessive caution. Today, it's the right decision.

Now it's rolling "Crimson Desert Enhanced“And now it's here. Better storytelling, a revamped presentation, additional voice acting – all at a reduced price. Those who waited will ultimately get the significantly better game for less money.”

This isn't a dig at early adopters, nor is it a criticism of the game itself. Everyone decides for themselves when and how much money they spend. However, from the perspective of a patient player, one thing is clear: patience is the best protection against unfinished games and questionable marketing.

Support is good, late completion is not.

No one expects developers to abandon their games after launch. Bug fixes and system updates are exemplary. Pearl Abyss has provided exceptional support so far, which deserves credit. Nevertheless, a lingering sense of unease remains.

If a studio, just a few months after launch, not only tweaks the technology but also fundamental plot elements or even the... German dubbing to be added later Something must have gone wrong during development. And the idea that everything is being added spontaneously is also hard to believe. A free update doesn't simply erase this fact. Free doesn't protect against criticism, especially not the criticism that the game was unintentionally released too early.

Those who buy early pay twice.

The simultaneous discount is the icing on the cake. New customers get a better deal and receive the improved product right away. The loyal core customers paid the top price, endured teething problems, and are now getting the narrative upgrade served up bit by bit. From a business perspective, this makes perfect sense. Prices fall.

For the community, it still feels like a slap in the face. Those who provide early support involuntarily take on the role of beta tester.

"Crimson Desert Enhanced" is the best proof that the classic release date is losing its value and disregards the limited time available to players. Pearl Abyss delivers a strong package, but essentially only corrects shortcomings of the original version. For newcomers, now is the perfect time to jump in. Those who have already played far or completed the game will justifiably be annoyed.