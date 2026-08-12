Crimson Desert: First DLC expected in 2026, sequel guaranteed?

After selling six million units of "Crimson Desert," Pearl Abyss is shifting into high gear. The first paid DLC for the open-world epic is slated for release later this year.

DLCs ​​and platform expansions are on the way.

Im current annual report For 2026, developer Pearl Abyss is letting the cat out of the bag. The first DLC for "Crimson Desert" is already in development and will expand the game with entirely new gameplay experiences, regions, and characters. Details regarding the exact release date, price, and the expansion's structure will follow during the third quarter. This means we'll know more by the end of September at the latest.

But this is just the beginning of a long-term strategy. Pearl Abyss sees the world of Pywel as a brand with enormous potential and plans to keep the game fresh with new content for years to come. A brief pause for breath. Because in addition to DLC, platform expansions are also high on the agenda for the Korean studio. They are actively working on bringing the main game to the Nintendo Switch 2 without compromising the core experience.

What this means for us

With over six million copies sold, Pearl Abyss is showing that they have no intention of abandoning the game or simply fobbating it off with minor updates. The announcement of expansions and new platforms is exactly the signal the community needed after the recent, rather limited patches.

The move to a new console like the Switch 2 could also bring a whole new wave of players to the world of Pywel. Whether the Switch 2's hardware can smoothly handle the massive open-world spectacle, however, remains to be seen.

With initial DLCs expected this year and a planned Switch 2 version, the roadmap sounds promising. Skepticism regarding the technical implementation on Nintendo's new console remains justified for now. If Pearl Abyss delivers fair prices and content for the DLC in the third quarter, the future looks extremely bright for Crimson Desert.