Crimson Desert: Major concerns about the PS5 and Xbox versions

Three days before the launch of "Crimson Desert," Pearl Abyss is playing a dangerous game with our trust. While the PC specifications have given cause for optimism, the developer remains tight-lipped regarding performance on the standard PS5 and Xbox Series S|X.

Until now, we were allowed to admire “Crimson Desert” almost exclusively in high-end splendor on PC or most recently on the PS5 Pro. The fact that Digital Foundry was sent a special console with the game pre-installed for their analysis, instead of a conventional review code, leaves a bad taste. The excuse: the code is not yet on the PSN.

The reason given was that the DRM server is still offline. The fact that the base consoles are effectively locked out increasingly seems like a cheap excuse to prevent direct gameplay on standard hardware until the very last second. A day-one patch is supposed to fix it, but that reeks of damage control.

A déjà vu that nobody likes.

Calls for transparency are growing louder within the community, and comparisons to the technical disaster of "Cyberpunk 2077" on last-gen consoles are already circulating. When a developer handles access to the base version so restrictively so close to release, alarm bells start ringing for us gamers.

Over 3 million wishlists on Steam demonstrate the enormous interest in the open world and the impactful combat system, but console players rightly feel like second-class customers. It's a huge red flag when the hardware that sits in most of our living rooms simply isn't being showcased.

A user on Reddit says it quite openly: "Do you remember when the developers swore we'd get information about the standard consoles before release, and all the players basically did was complain? Who knows, maybe it'll go well, but the fact that they're doing everything they can to wait until after release just tells us it's probably going to be terrible." The suspicion is mounting. If the hardware is ready, there is no reason to hide it.

As much as many were looking forward to the dark world of Pywel, the anticipation has now plummeted. A game that's only supposed to shine on PS5 Pro hardware often has something to hide. Unless you're playing on a high-end PC or the new PS5 Pro, you should wait for the first real technical reviews on March 19th.

Would you pre-order Crimson Desert blindly, without knowing how it runs on your standard console, or would you rather wait for the first day-one reports?