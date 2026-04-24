Crimson Desert: Hotfix 1.04.02 with PSSR fix and PS5 Pro available

Pearl Abyss is responding to faulty menu displays, problems with difficulty level assignment and specific graphical glitches on the PS5 Pro with update 1.04.02 for "Crimson Desert".

Hotfix 1.04.02 primarily addresses user interface issues and critical bugs in the save system and is available now for PC and PlayStation, while Xbox and Mac users are still waiting for the rollout. Among other things, the update corrects a bug that incorrectly overwrote predefined difficulty levels when restarting the game if other save files already existed.

Focus on UI stability and hardware optimization

A significant portion of the patch focuses on accessibility and the correct display of menus. The options for minimum font size and subtitles now take effect immediately without a restart. Additionally, input errors when using the keyboard and mouse in HDR mode have been corrected.

PS5 Pro owners will receive a specific fix for the PSSR upscaling feature. Previously, when the image sharpening option was enabled, unstable brightness fluctuations occurred, which have now been eliminated. This is a classic example of the teething problems of new upscaling technologies, where post-processing effects often clash with luminance values.

Retroactive adjustments and quality of life

Interestingly, the studio also lists changes that have actually been in place since version 1.04.00 are in the game, but now need to be explicitly communicated:

Character mobility: The movement speed was slightly increased, which speeds up backtracking in the expansive areas.

The movement speed was slightly increased, which speeds up backtracking in the expansive areas. Camp Management: Furniture in your house will no longer be automatically evacuated to your inventory when expanding your camp or moving to Pailune, but will remain in place.

Furniture in your house will no longer be automatically evacuated to your inventory when expanding your camp or moving to Pailune, but will remain in place. Trade: Carl in the Greymane camp now acts as a contribution store, which strengthens the progression loop within the base.

The correction of localization errors across all languages ​​suggests a revision of the text databases. For players, the update primarily means less frustration with camp management and a more reliable gameplay experience, as the difficulty bug could severely disrupt the flow of the game.

Important note regarding house construction: If you directly modify the house layout in "Living" mode, furniture will still be added to your inventory. Only when moving house or expanding it will the furnishings remain in place.

Version 1.04.02 is a necessary maintenance patch. The PSSR fix for the PS5 Pro, in particular, demonstrates that optimization for Sony's mid-gen refresh is still underway. The resolution of the difficulty bug is essential for the integrity of save games. Those playing on Xbox or Mac will have to wait a little longer – certification is apparently delayed by a few days for these platforms.