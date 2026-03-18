Crimson Desert Review-check: An Open-World Giant with Rough Edges

Pearl Abyss launches Crimson Desert on March 19, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Early international reviews describe a technically ambitious open world. The title offers massive scale but struggles with clunky controls and a weak narrative.

In our review check, we summarize how “Crimson Desert" performs across the board. This is just a rough guide to get an idea. We'll explain at the end why this impression isn't final.

Enormous game world with a focus on interaction

The gaming press is largely in agreement: Pearl Abyss's world of "Pywel" sets new standards in terms of scope and level of detail. Philipp Rüegg of Digitec Magazine describes the game as the epitome of an open world in which one can completely lose oneself. The Nerd Stash expresses a similar opinion, placing the world design on par with the productions of Rockstar Games.

Behind the graphical facade lies a complex web of systems. DualShockers reports over 100 hours of playtime without having seen everything, supplemented by a huge number of puzzles. The interactivity of the world is also highlighted, with GRYOnline drawing parallels to "Tears of the Kingdom" and "Elden Ring." IGN Germany puts it quite bluntly: "This game tries to do too much and loses focus in the process."

Challenging fights and technical deficiencies

While the visuals and music are almost universally praised, there are significant criticisms regarding the gameplay. The combat system is considered experimental and challenging. Gamers Heroes even states that "Crimson Desert," with its boss fights, has surpassed the difficulty standard of "Dark Souls."

The downside of this complexity is accessibility. Reviewers like The GameSlayer and VG247 criticize a tedious learning curve and an overloaded interface. Others explicitly warn against the poorly designed UI and the inventory system. Loot Level Chill reports bugs and a player-unfriendly structure caused by the project's monumental ambition. Complexity kills the flow.

Narrative and structure under scrutiny

Despite high average scores (OpenCritic: 84), the narrative falls short of expectations. DayOne describes the plot as mediocre and the writing as bland. Digital Spy adds that the world and sandbox nature just barely manage to overshadow the boring characters and generic story. Game8 notes that the narrative initially lacks direction and that plot threads can seem disjointed. Only the players' patience seems to be the key, as the game only reveals its qualities after a lengthy setup period.

According to available data, the current review landscape appears to be based on the PC version. Dedicated scores for the PlayStation 5 version are currently missing from Metacritic. According to DayOne, PC players will experience a visually stunning experience but should be prepared for "rough edges"—meaning technical imperfections. "Crimson Desert" thus seems to be a game for enthusiasts willing to navigate cumbersome menus for maximum freedom. Casual gamers might find it overwhelming, given the current opinions.