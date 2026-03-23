Crimson Desert: Patch 1.00.03 delivers massive upgrades on PS5 & Xbox

Pearl Abyss delivers targeted improvements for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the latest update for "Crimson Desert". In addition to a new 120Hz mode, the patch addresses critical stability issues and optimizes controller feedback for a more responsive gameplay experience.

Patch 1.00.03 will be available for PS5 later today; the Xbox version will follow shortly. While the focus in recent days has been heavily on PC performance, this time the focus is on technical tweaks for the console versions to smooth out the sometimes unstable frame rate and input lag.

Technical upgrade: 120Hz mode and VRR support

The most important new feature for owners of modern displays is the 120Hz toggle in the system settings.

Functionality: This mode primarily serves as a "container" to render the Balanced mode (target: 40 FPS) more smoothly. Previously, without a 120Hz output, unsightly judder (stuttering) often occurred.

This mode primarily serves as a "container" to render the Balanced mode (target: 40 FPS) more smoothly. Previously, without a 120Hz output, unsightly judder (stuttering) often occurred. Advantages: In combination with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), this mode now allows for a smoother perception, even if the 60 FPS cannot be kept stable in graphically demanding areas.

A specific bug on the PS5 that could reproducibly crash the game when opening the world map has been fixed. Additionally, the detection of video settings has been corrected: Previously, selected resolutions and upscaling options were often reset to their default values ​​after a console restart.

Optimized controller control

Overall responsiveness has been improved across all platforms. This applies particularly to:

Interaction UI: Prompts now appear faster when looting or talking to NPCs.

Prompts now appear faster when looting or talking to NPCs. Jump inputs: The delay between pressing a key and the character's action has been noticeably reduced.

The delay between pressing a key and the character's action has been noticeably reduced. Quick Slots: The equipment system has been made more logical. Reselecting an already active item in the radial menu now stows it directly, which calms the gameplay during hectic battles.

Comfort in the Open World

For console players exploring Pywel with a gamepad, there are significant improvements in resource gathering:

Automatic detection: Ores and collectibles are now automatically marked when you approach them (8m for ores, 2m for tools), without having to search manually.

Ores and collectibles are now automatically marked when you approach them (8m for ores, 2m for tools), without having to search manually. Logging simplification: Trees can now be felled with normal swings. The previously fiddly manual aiming with the cursor is no longer necessary.

Trees can now be felled with normal swings. The previously fiddly manual aiming with the cursor is no longer necessary. Horse AI: Calling your mount is more effective; the horse now approaches the player more directly.

With 120Hz support and fixes for hard crashes, Pearl Abyss eliminates the biggest technical hurdles from launch week. They delivered on previous promises for a rapid fix. Prioritizing control responsiveness is the right move. Crimson Desert on consoles previously suffered from heavy input lag. Xbox owners must wait longer. They get a more polished package at launch.

The developer published the full patch notes on the official website.