Crimson Desert: Patch 1.01.00 raises open-world RPG to "Very Positive"

Pearl Abyss ironed out the technical glitches at the launch of "Crimson Desert" in record time and regained the community's trust with the latest update. Thanks to targeted fixes to the controls and boss balancing, the ratings climbed massively after a bumpy start.

The latest patch 1.01.00 Pearl Abyss has changed the Steam ratings for "Crimson Desert" from "Mixed" to "Very Positive." This is an unusually quick response from developer Pearl Abyss to the criticisms that had caused disappointment at launch.

The turning point after the technological chaos

At launch, the ambitious RPG suffered from an identity crisis: impressive graphics clashed with frustrating gameplay. The unnaturally difficult boss fights and controls that often felt more like a battle against the interface than against monsters particularly dampened the mood.

With the latest update, however, the studio shows that it's listening. Technical bugs have been minimized, and according to reports, the gameplay now feels significantly smoother. The reason the Steam rating is rising so sharply is primarily because the core of the game – the vast world and the exploration system – had potential from the start, which is now finally being fully realized.

It's rare for a game to experience such a dramatic turnaround on Steam in such a short time, but the community is clearly appreciating more than just simple bug fixes. The targeted rebalancing has mitigated the previously frustrating boss fights without completely sacrificing the gameplay challenge, while the noticeably improved stability in the expansive areas significantly enhances the overall technical experience.

This upward trend is now clearly reflected outside of Steam as well: in the PlayStation Store, the user score has climbed to a strong 4,2, which shows that the corrections made have hit the mark with the general public.

A late contender for the throne?

Pearl Abyss just barely managed to pull the game out of the mire in time. Even though the story is still seen by the community (and the studio itself) as a rather weak part of the overall package, the gameplay has now moved so far into the foreground that "Crimson Desert“It’s once again a serious contender for the 2026 “Game of the Year” award. Those who avoided the game due to negative launch reports will now find the technically solid entry point we had hoped for.”

The comeback hype seems justified, as the improvements directly impact the gameplay. While "Crimson Desert" isn't a perfect masterpiece, it's now exactly the technically impressive action RPG that the trailer hype promised.