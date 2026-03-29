Crimson Desert: Patch 1.01.00 delivers 5 new mounts, 4K output and reduced loading times

The next major update for "Crimson Desert" after launch is here. Version 1.01.00 brings five additional rideable mounts, speeds up the fast-travel system, and overhauls the often-criticized movement controls for protagonist Cliff and his horse.

Developer Pearl Abyss responds to community feedback with patch 1.01.00. In addition to new content such as mounts and extra chests in the game world of "Crimson DesertPywel's focus is on quality-of-life improvements. In particular, loading times when traveling across Abyss Traces and after death have been optimized. PlayStation users also get a dedicated 4K option for a sharper image.

Greater mobility: Mounts and control in focus

The most noticeable addition is the five new mounts that players can unlock under certain conditions. Since Pearl Abyss has categorized these as rewards for quests or discoveries, players must track down their exact locations themselves within Pywel.

In parallel, the controls were fundamentally redesigned. Previously, running speed was often inconsistent; now the sprint state is maintained without having to hold the button down continuously. Maneuverability in tight spaces was also improved thanks to Kliff's enhanced turning response time.

Craftsmanship and inventory optimized

For players who spend a lot of time crafting, the update introduces the "Make Now" feature. This allows recipes to be implemented instantly, without the tedious process of manually dragging individual ingredients into slots.

Refinement Tokens: New items allow equipment to be upgraded to level 4 without consuming additional materials.

New items allow equipment to be upgraded to level 4 without consuming additional materials. Collection optimization: The mining drill and chainsaw now collect resources immediately, instead of just dropping them onto the ground.

The mining drill and chainsaw now collect resources immediately, instead of just dropping them onto the ground. Storage: A new key combination (Shift+Right Click / Square / X) moves selected items directly into storage.

A "Fixed 4K Output" option was added to the PlayStation 5. This forces a 4K output, which according to the patch notes Even on the standard PS5, FSR upscaling in Performance mode ensures a significantly smoother and sharper image. PC gamers with Nvidia hardware benefit from an update to the DLSS-RR Preset E, which is designed to minimize ghosting on transparent textures such as hair or waterfalls.

The patch isn't just a bug fix, but a necessary adjustment to the game mechanics. Reducing loading times is essential for smooth gameplay in an open world of this size. Pearl Abyss' adjustment to the "Aerial Stab" mechanic also demonstrates their awareness of movement exploits: the ability now consumes progressively more stamina with repeated use, preventing spamming the "flying" ability while preserving its tactical value in combat.