Crimson Desert: Patch 1.02.00 cleans up the Greymane adventure and delivers a PS5 Pro upgrade

The new update for the Greymane epic delivers the long-awaited memory expansion to up to 1000 slots in "Crimson Desert" and gives players back control over their sprinting behavior with the "Classic" controls.

Patch 1.02.00 for “Crimson Desert“The focus is primarily on quality-of-life improvements that directly address community feedback. While the massive increase in private storage eases inventory management, the new control options and technical fixes for PS5 Pro and PC primarily address gameplay and performance in detail.”

Goodbye inventory frustration: The warehouse grows with you.

The most important news for all collectors: Private storage is no longer a bottleneck. You can now expand your capacity from the standard 240 slots to up to 1000 slots. This expansion is directly linked to upgrading your Greymane Camp.

You unlock additional storage space in five stages, with the final upgrade providing the biggest bonus at a whopping 360 slots. Those who previously hesitated to stockpile rare materials for leaner times can now indulge without guilt. This is a necessary step, as the sheer volume of items in the higher-level areas quickly exceeded the old limit.

Return to the "Classic" sprint and technical fine-tuning

One interesting feature is the new "Movement Controls" option. The developers are responding to criticism of the automated sprinting feature.

Basic: Holding the button to accelerate (modern standard).

Holding the button to accelerate (modern standard). Classic: Repeatedly pressing the speed boost button.

The fact that the mounts' stamina calculation has been directly adapted to these modes shows that this wasn't just a superficial switch flipped. Those accustomed to the rhythmic button-pressing of older games in the genre will now receive the corresponding feedback.

There are also visual improvements: Headgear Visibility is finally here. You can now permanently hide your helmet or make it disappear only during cutscenes – a feature that should be standard in every role-playing game. Particularly good news for tech enthusiasts: Improved PSSR sharpening filters are now available on the PS5 Pro, while PC players benefit from FSR 2.2 and more stable frame generation.

Combat flow and bug fixes

At the core of the gameplay, reaction times have been improved. Players who want to jump after an attack will experience a more immediate response. Annoying bugs such as the disappearance of quest items (Chapter 11) and boss teleportation to inaccessible areas have also been addressed. The fact that the Abyss Nexus in Pailune can now be activated while moving also noticeably reduces the unnecessary pauses during fast travel. The full patch notes are available as usual. with this link.

This patch isn't a content-heavy masterpiece, but it significantly improves the game's polish. The storage expansion was long overdue, and the technical optimizations (especially PSSR and FSR) stabilize the experience across all platforms. Greymane feels considerably more "finished" with version 1.02.00.