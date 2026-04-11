Crimson Desert: Patch 1.03.00 brings teleportation freedom and a technology upgrade

Pearl Abyss' latest update, version 1.03.00, for "Crimson Desert" delivers significant quality-of-life improvements and massively expands the technical options for PC and console players. In particular, the removal of teleportation restrictions and new abilities for companions noticeably change the gameplay in the open world of Pywel.

Patch 1.03.00 for “Crimson Desert“Fast travel now allows activities like riding, swimming, or climbing, removing one of the most annoying barriers to exploration gameplay. Previously, players often had to painstakingly find solid ground or dismount to use teleportation; this update breaks these rigid rules.”

More dynamism in the open world

Besides the improved mobility, the new abilities for Cliff and his companions are particularly noteworthy. Cliff gains the "Crow's Sky Kick," which expands his aerial moveset – a clear focus on vertical gameplay, which has always been one of the highlights in the trailers.

Damiane and Oongka are now more useful for exploration. Thanks to "Power of the Axiom" and "Veil of the Wind," these companions become more central to the gameplay and are no longer merely decorative elements in combat. The fact that their special attacks now have the same effect as Cliff's "Power Fist" streamlines the puzzle mechanics in the Abyss and eliminates unnecessary frustration from the puzzles.

Technological boost for PC and PS5 Pro

Technically, Pearl Abyss is pulling out all the stops. PC gamers with Intel hardware will be pleased with the implementation of XeSS 3.0 including frame generation, making Crimson Desert a pioneer of Intel's latest upscaling technology.

Intel Support: XeSS 3.0 and Frame Generation for Arc GPUs.

XeSS 3.0 and Frame Generation for Arc GPUs. Console upgrade: "Improved ray tracing" for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and PSSR sharpness control for the PS5 Pro.

"Improved ray tracing" for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and PSSR sharpness control for the PS5 Pro. Accessibility: Finally, the minimum font size can be adjusted – a point that the community has criticized since launch.

A real highlight for hardcore players is the overhaul of the world map. The fact that opened treasure chests, visited caves, and completed abysses now have their own icons is a long overdue fix. Anyone aiming for 100% completion of Pywel previously often had to guess where they'd already been. The new fast-forward function for regular dialogue also shows that the developers understand not every player wants to consume every side quest line in real time.

This patch isn't a game-changer in terms of new content, but it's a huge step forward for the gameplay experience. The freedom of teleportation and the UI adjustments address precisely the issues that have previously hampered exploration. The focus on Intel XeSS 3.0, in particular, demonstrates Pearl Abyss's commitment to remaining at the forefront of technology. The only downside: the warning about graphical glitches on Intel Arc cards indicates that optimization in this area isn't yet complete. You can find the full patch notes here. with this link.

Do you think the new companion abilities will finally make Damiane and Oongka equal partners, or would you rather stick with Kliff solo?