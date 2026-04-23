Crimson Desert: Patch 1.04.00 introduces difficulty levels and housing storage.

Pearl Abyss has released Patch 1.04.00 for "Crimson Desert", which, in addition to the choice of difficulty level, introduces massively expanded storage capacities for the housing system and new pets.

Update 1.04.00 is now available for download on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, allowing players for the first time to customize the challenge with "Easy" and "Hard" difficulty levels. While Mac users are still waiting for the update to be finalized, the patch also delivers significant improvements to the draw distance (LOD), new quality-of-life features such as inventory tabs, and additional companions like birds and cats.

From relaxed exploration to hardcore

Previously, “Crimson Desert“Fixed at a standard level. With the current patch, the balancing is divided into three parts:

Easy: Reduced damage taken, lower monster aggression, and – most importantly – a larger window of opportunity for precise maneuvers such as "lightning counter".

Reduced damage taken, lower monster aggression, and – most importantly – a larger window of opportunity for precise maneuvers such as "lightning counter". Normal: It matches the previous gaming experience.

It matches the previous gaming experience. Difficult: Greymanes will need to be more tactical here. Damage is increased, monsters receive more HP, and the invincibility period while rolling is reduced. A crucial detail for experienced players: Healing dishes no longer take effect immediately, but only after the complete animation has finished.

Furthermore, the developers announce that a boss replay function will follow shortly, allowing users to challenge previously defeated titans again.

Massive expansion of the "housing" system

Pearl Abyss addresses the criticism regarding limited storage space with specialized housing propertiesThose who have expanded their camp can now purchase dedicated storage units for collectibles (1.000 spaces), food (up to 330 spaces) and a wardrobe for clothing in the furniture store.

The key feature for craftspeople: materials in these storage areas are automatically recognized during cooking or crafting – eliminating the need for tedious transferring of items back and forth to their personal inventory. To complement this, new house structures are available, ranging from small standard houses to large Pailune estates.

On the hardware side, the update delivers substantial improvements for PC and Mac users. The quality of distant objects has been enhanced through an improved LOD (Level of Detail) system.

PC upscaling: Intel XeSS 3.0 including Frame Generation has been optimized, as has AMD FSR Ray Regeneration.

Intel XeSS 3.0 including Frame Generation has been optimized, as has AMD FSR Ray Regeneration. Controller comfort: On PS5 and Xbox, holding the touchpad or the View button now directly opens the world map. Additionally, there are new presets that trigger interactions immediately upon pressing the button (rather than releasing it).

On PS5 and Xbox, holding the touchpad or the View button now directly opens the world map. Additionally, there are new presets that trigger interactions immediately upon pressing the button (rather than releasing it). Mac performance: According to the patch notes, stuttering has been significantly reduced, and MetalFX Denoising is now supported for macOS Tahoe.

Combat balancing and new equipment

The combat system has been fine-tuned. Bosses are no longer inherently immune to player damage during their most powerful attacks – a change that rewards aggressive play. Cliff also gains the new ability "Weapon Throw," which allows for tactical ranged attacks when dual-wielding.

Birds can now be lured via the new "Totem Pole of Bonding" and tamed as pets. For cat lovers, a bug has been turned into a feature: a new accessory ("Amulet of Solidarity") makes cats stay on the character's shoulder for longer.

Patch 1.04.00 is a much-needed quality-of-life update. The introduction of difficulty levels makes Crimson Desert more accessible for story-driven players, while the mandatory healing animation on "Hard" difficulty provides the necessary depth for core gamers. The integration of inventory into the crafting system addresses one of the biggest criticisms of the gameplay flow. Technically, the update is a significant improvement, especially for PC players with modern hardware (XeSS 3.0), while the level-of-detail (LOD) enhancements strengthen immersion across all platforms.