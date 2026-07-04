Crimson Desert: Patch 1.13.00 opens the Abyss

The new update 1.13.00 for "Crimson Desert" finally unlocks the Abyss for Oongka and Damiane. Previously, this endgame area was exclusively accessible to them, but now the two warriors can also descend into the abyss.

Developer Pearl Abyss is releasing the patch now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Mac players will have to wait a little longer.

More endgame for everyone

The Abyss access for Oongka and Damiane significantly changes the gameplay. Players who enjoyed playing these two characters were previously severely limited in the endgame. That's now a thing of the past. This also brings with it a shift in the memory fragments available for boss rematches, including tougher opponents like the Withered Caliburn and Draven the Crowcaller.

Oongka especially benefits from this patch. He can now wear almost all of Cliff's outfits, which greatly increases the visual variety. In addition, there are 39 new pieces of equipment for Cliff and Oongka, as well as eight new armor pieces for Damiane. New loot can be obtained through quests, achievements, and vendors.

Comfort and combat adjustments

Pearl Abyss has also tweaked the controls. The HUD can now be completely hidden, including the minimap and status bar. This ensures maximum immersion. In combat, muskets and pistols can now be fired while sliding. This adds much-needed dynamism to gunfights. Furthermore, the dyeing system has been completely overhauled: almost all weapons, secondary weapons, and previously locked camos can now be dyed.

Epic Games Store users will need to be patient. Due to platform issues, the store may require huge amounts of data when downloading the patch. A familiar annoyance.

The patch delivers exactly what the community has been asking for: more freedom in character selection in the endgame and tons of fashion options. Unlocking the Abyss for Oongka and Damiane was long overdue. The numerous bug fixes for combat animations and housing features show that Pearl Abyss takes feedback seriously. A solid core update without unnecessary frills.

Which boss in the Abyss will you take on first, with Oongka or Damiane?