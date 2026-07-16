Crimson Desert: Patch 1.14.00 brings cross-save for everyone and an award victory against the giants.

Pearl Abyss released patch 1.14.00 for "Crimson Desert" today, immediately enabling cross-save functionality between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Simultaneously, their in-house BlackSpace Engine beat out stiff competition from Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotei at the Develop:Star Awards for Best Technical Innovation. That's quite a statement.

Freedom for the gray-maned

Previously, continuing to play on another platform was often an annoying hurdle or simply impossible. Anyone who started "Crimson Desert" on PC had to stay there. As part of the Update Offensive Now, all you need is a Pearl Abyss account, and your game progress seamlessly transfers from the couch to your desk. That's exactly how things should work in 2026.

The patch also fixes a few bizarre bugs. Previously, if your pet climbed onto the bed while you were trying to lie down, your character would be completely locked down. That's no longer the case. Unnatural riding animations and silent boss fights are also a thing of the past. A clean sweep of fixes.

Patch 1.14.00: The 5 most important highlights

Cross-platform save: Seamlessly switch game progress between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Epic Games Store.

Seamlessly switch game progress between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Epic Games Store. Bed bug fixed: Pets no longer block character control when interacting with beds.

Pets no longer block character control when interacting with beds. Skill customization: The input command for Damiane's "Skystep" was aligned with Oongka's "Vertical Flight".

The input command for Damiane's "Skystep" was aligned with Oongka's "Vertical Flight". Improved riding performance: Unnatural character animations during fast riding movements have been corrected.

Unnatural character animations during fast riding movements have been corrected. Audio corrections: Sound effects after the fight against Praevus the Elder and after using "Ator's Orb" are working correctly again.

The BlackSpace Engine beats Sony.

It's extremely rare for an in-house engine to still win awards these days. The Unreal Engine usually dominates the market. But Pearl Abyss, with its BlackSpace Engine, demonstrates what's possible without third-party middleware. They've left giants like "DOOM: The Dark Ages" and "Ghost of Yotei" in their dust. Deservedly so. The seamless open world looks fantastic and now runs even more smoothly.

Pearl Abyss delivers exactly what the community demands. Cross-save isn't a nice extra, but standard for modern open-world games. The award for the engine only underscores the fact that the technology here is absolutely top-notch. A strong sign for the future of the game.