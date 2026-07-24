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Crimson Desert Patch 1.15.00 fixes graphical glitches with bosses and blocked harvests.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Crimson Desert receives patch 1.15.00 on PC and consoles. The update from Pearl Abyss fixes transparent bosses, broken crops, and prevents cross-save crashes.

Crimson Desert Mounts

Pearl Abyss rolled out update 1.15.00 for "Crimson Desert" simultaneously on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox to fix critical gameplay logic and visual issues. We've summarized what's new this week below.

Transparent bosses are a thing of the past after the update. This visual glitch occurred mid-combat and made dodging extremely difficult. The farming system is also working reliably again. Developer Pearl Abyss has fixed two bugs that stopped crop growth and completely blocked harvesting.

The equipment logic for the characters Oongka and Damiane has been corrected, and the locked status of equipped items is now correctly saved in the game. This prevents unintentional selling or salvaging of items from the inventory.

Finding the weapon "Mace of Ambition" has been simplified. Pearl Abyss has adjusted its location. The path to it is now noticeably less cryptic.

Animations, mounts and UI corrections for HDR

Previously, various clipping errors occurred when riding and using equipment. Cliff's "Blinding Flash Finisher" caused the character to sink into the ground on slopes; this has been fixed. The disappearance of captured wagons after using the Escape function has also been corrected. Mount poses no longer appear contorted.

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HDR users will once again enjoy a clean interface. Previously, enabling High Dynamic Range resulted in incorrect color and transparency values ​​in the menus. The cross-save bug has been fixed. Loading cross-platform save games previously caused occasional hard crashes. The system is now stable.

Patch 1.15.00 is a maintenance update with no new content, but it closes some annoying gaps in the gameplay. The improved harvesting system and the removal of invisible bosses, in particular, restore smooth gameplay. Cross-platform saving is now possible without risk of crashing. A must-download for all active players.

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SOURCES:Pearl Abyss
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