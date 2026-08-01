Crimson Desert Patch 1.16.00 completely overhauls the trading system.

Pearl Abyss has released update 1.16.00 for "Crimson Desert," completely overhauling the open-world economy. We've taken a look at what this overhaul means for trade routes, banks, and gameplay.

The focus is clearly on the trading system, which has been made noticeably more lucrative and accessible. A total of 133 new trading posts have been distributed across the Pywel map. Seven new wagon workshops now serve as intermediate stations for packing and loading goods. Anyone delivering goods to royal trading posts will now receive four times the usual price.

That rewards a willingness to take risks. Long road, rich rewards.

To prevent the economy from spiraling out of control, prices fluctuate dynamically. Flooding the same inventory with the same goods drives down the selling price. In addition, 28 new trade goods have been added, storage options have been expanded, and a new banking system with promissory note shops has been implemented. The overview has also been improved: a dedicated trade tab on the world map displays routes, market prices, and inventory levels in detail. Carriage routes are now directly displayed on the minimap.

Looting, leveling up, playing coachman?

Previously, trading in Pywel was a nice side feature for many players, but simply not financially viable. Gold was more readily earned through quests or bosses. With Patch 1.16.00, Pearl Abyss transforms trading into a fully-fledged game within the game. Goods can now finally be flexibly transferred between horse and wagon, stacked, and sold individually.

This takes a huge amount of frustration out of the processes. However, one catch remains.

Those who play "Crimson Desert" solely for the action and story will likely remain unmoved. Gold has rarely been the scarcest resource in the endgame. However, for immersion enthusiasts and sandbox lovers, the overhaul provides the depth the system has lacked from the start. Technically, the patch delivers bug fixes as well as AMD FSR 4.1 and Ray Regeneration 1.2.0 for PC.

A strong update for detail-oriented players. Pearl Abyss proves that they take community feedback on game depth seriously and consistently expand their systems. Trading now makes economic sense. However, it remains an optional feature – those who aren't interested in inventory management won't miss out on anything in terms of game progression.