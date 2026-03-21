Crimson Desert: Pearl Abyss responds to criticism and promises fast updates

Despite a successful launch, "Crimson Desert" is facing criticism for technical flaws and clunky controls – developer Pearl Abyss is now promising a swift overhaul. Pearl Abyss is not only celebrating the success of two million sales, but also directly linking it to a promise to quickly implement community feedback regarding the sometimes clunky controls and performance issues.

That the studio this milestone Using this opportunity to acknowledge mistakes is a necessary step. While the open world visually impresses many players, reports are mounting about an overloaded control scheme, confusing puzzle structures, and an unstable frame rate on certain console setups.

Why the gameplay is currently still being held back

The players' criticisms do not relate to the basic concept, but to the execution in detail. The main focus is on:

The layout of the control system: Interactions and jump commands feel unintuitive to many and interrupt the flow of the otherwise dynamic battles.

Interactions and jump commands feel unintuitive to many and interrupt the flow of the otherwise dynamic battles. Technical fine-tuning: Performance drops diminish the immersion of the otherwise powerfully staged action RPG world.

Performance drops diminish the immersion of the otherwise powerfully staged action RPG world. Entry barriers: Initial puzzle mechanics were already adjusted for launch, which shows that the developer is aware of the players' frustrations.

We are incredibly humbled to share that #CrimsonDesert has sold through 2 million copies worldwide. Thank you so much to our fans, community, and everyone who has joined us in Pywel. We will listen closely to the wide range of feedback shared by the community and work to make… pic.twitter.com/AivMESKWpu — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) March 20, 2026

It's a good sign that Pearl Abyss isn't resting on its laurels after a successful launch. For a new IP like "Crimson Desert," the first quarter after release is crucial for long-term player engagement. Only when patches refine the hit feedback and movement controls can the game truly shine, showcasing its strengths in character development and world design. Currently, it still feels like a rough diamond. The ambition is there, but the polish is lacking at the points of contact between player and game world.

Despite initial criticism, the success of "Crimson Desert" is undeniable, but the game's current state threatens to damage the reputation of this new IP. Pearl Abyss' promise of "improvements as quickly as possible" does alleviate some skepticism, but only the coming weeks will reveal whether fundamental changes to the control scheme are technically feasible. For now, the hype remains tentative – the foundation is there, but the fine-tuning is still needed.