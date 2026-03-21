Crimson Desert: Pearl Abyss responds to criticism and promises fast updates

Despite a successful launch, "Crimson Desert" is facing criticism for technical flaws and clunky controls – developer Pearl Abyss is now promising a swift overhaul. Pearl Abyss is not only celebrating the success of two million sales, but also directly linking it to a promise to quickly implement community feedback regarding the sometimes clunky controls and performance issues.
That the studio this milestone Using this opportunity to acknowledge mistakes is a necessary step. While the open world visually impresses many players, reports are mounting about an overloaded control scheme, confusing puzzle structures, and an unstable frame rate on certain console setups.
Why the gameplay is currently still being held back
The players' criticisms do not relate to the basic concept, but to the execution in detail. The main focus is on:
- The layout of the control system: Interactions and jump commands feel unintuitive to many and interrupt the flow of the otherwise dynamic battles.
- Technical fine-tuning: Performance drops diminish the immersion of the otherwise powerfully staged action RPG world.
- Entry barriers: Initial puzzle mechanics were already adjusted for launch, which shows that the developer is aware of the players' frustrations.
It's a good sign that Pearl Abyss isn't resting on its laurels after a successful launch. For a new IP like "Crimson Desert," the first quarter after release is crucial for long-term player engagement. Only when patches refine the hit feedback and movement controls can the game truly shine, showcasing its strengths in character development and world design. Currently, it still feels like a rough diamond. The ambition is there, but the polish is lacking at the points of contact between player and game world.
Despite initial criticism, the success of "Crimson Desert" is undeniable, but the game's current state threatens to damage the reputation of this new IP. Pearl Abyss' promise of "improvements as quickly as possible" does alleviate some skepticism, but only the coming weeks will reveal whether fundamental changes to the control scheme are technically feasible. For now, the hype remains tentative – the foundation is there, but the fine-tuning is still needed.
I've been playing for 15 hours now, and the game is like a dream come true for me. And I still feel like I've only scratched the surface.
Well, I'm also a hardcore gamer with a lot of experience.
This world is so incredible, immersing yourself in it, discovering, simply experiencing that feeling where everything is new and vast, great adventures still await….
It gives me those vibes again, like when Elden Ring or RDR2 came out (the RDR2 story isn't included, unfortunately, but then the game would be a 10 out of 10).
The gameplay is good, a mix of Batman meets God of War meets The Witcher. People are calling it Soulslike, but it's not at all.
So I'm really enjoying it and will be spending a lot more time in it; for me, it's definitely a 9 out of 10 so far.
Besides the mechanical and technical shortcomings, there's the fact that you simply can't completely overhaul a gaming experience that was originally conceived as an MMO and is supposed to function as an in-depth single-player ARPG experience (or whatever) at release, just because you realized in the middle of the development process, in addition to demands from investors, that the thing was developing in the wrong direction or you spontaneously wanted to cater to a different target group.
Crimson Desert comes across like Frankenstein's monster with a profound identity crisis; it makes my blood pressure rise because of the fact that, as a duped consumer, one still tries to rationalize it and hyped it up beforehand, solely due to the fact that influencers invited to specific events conducted exclusively positive marketing for this absolute catastrophe.
– Technically, one of the best things I've ever seen
– mechanically very good as well.
They presented the game in 2018.
They have an MMO that people seem to love. Now they're making a single-player game, and it's loved by one Echo Chamber and hated by another.
It's also obvious that you haven't played it.
I don't recommend playing it either, because you're already so negative that every little thing just confirms your negative thoughts. My advice: just ignore it. Play something you enjoy more and that makes you happy. I don't care about reviews and other people's opinions; I've played and seen enough to form my own judgment. The only thing I want to know from reviews is whether the game will be completely buggy, like Cyberpunk was back then. Technically, this is a wow game. If you want a story, you can play something else; this one does other things really well.
To be honest, much more needs to happen for people to finally wake up from their fever dream, generated by manipulation through influencers and social media, blindly pre-ordering everything presented to them and shoving it down their throats with blinders on.
My point is not to be negative, but to be urgently needed to be direct in an objectively considered matter, by stating the facts.
I'm happy for you that you're enjoying the title, honestly.
Personally, I find this repugnant and distance myself from precisely this problem, which has significantly harmed my favorite hobby over the past ten to twenty years.
Dieser Fiebertraum trifft ja das Spiel in umgekehrter Richtung. Weil ja die Influencer ( darunter zähle ich auch die Game journos/ reviewer) es nicht mit 9er und 10er Wertungen überzogen haben, sondern es iwo bei 80 liegt, hat die Herde beschlossen deren Hirten Treuepflicht zu folgen und Vorbestellungen etc. gecancelt. Ich bestelle nie vor, kaufe es bei Release, weil wie gesagt, ich unterstütze gerne Alpha oder Beta releases, diese dann aber auch bitte als early Accesss markieren. Das Spiel ist super polished, wie gesagt technisch ein Meisterwerk und die fabelhafte Fantasiewelt mit ihren Tieren, Npcs etc ist einfach für mich genial. Spiel hat viel drin, man kann viel machen, dass die gameplay technisch nicht an Fromsoft rankommen, habe ich auch nicht erwartet aber das gameplay ist vollkommen in Ordnung und mit der Steuerung habe ich auch keinerlei Probleme. Man hat halt diese gta Belegung beim Rennen und springen. Die Mechanik ist von Zelda BOTW usw.
Das Spiel ist quasi Zelda BOTW in „“high end Grafik“ und Erwachsenen Setting.
Map: quests are listed below. Why can't I explicitly select a quest and track it?
The inventory system is utter garbage. Absolutely terrible. Totally disorganized. I don't understand how I can even sort my weapons in the weapon wheel. It's like it's completely random. For example, I have a broom there that I didn't select.
I always wonder: who ultimately comes up with such uncomplicated and pointless rubbish and even approves it?