Crimson Desert: Pearl Abyss releases free DLC with four hours of content

Pearl Abyss has released the soundtrack to "Crimson Desert" as a free DLC pack on Steam. The expansion includes 75 tracks with a total runtime of approximately four and a half hours. While the download is currently limited to the PC platform, it also offers significant added value for console players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The "Crimson Desert Original Soundtrack Volume 1" delivers the musical backdrop to the continent of Pywel in digital form. Since the game's release in March 2026, which has been a resounding success, Pearl Abyss is fulfilling the high demand from the entire community with this release. The soundtrack can therefore be added to your Steam library even without owning the main game. added This makes it the ideal complement for players experiencing the title on PlayStation or Xbox.

Four themed discs for the atmosphere of Pywel

The 75 included tracks are divided into thematic focuses that reflect the stark contrast between exploration and brutal combat:

Disc 1 (Themes): Focus on the narrative level and the main themes of "The Greymanes".

Focus on the narrative level and the main themes of "The Greymanes". Disc 2 (Battles): The energetic pieces of the large-scale action sequences.

The energetic pieces of the large-scale action sequences. Disc 3 (Exploration): At over 100 minutes, it's the most extensive section; it delivers ambient sounds of the open world.

At over 100 minutes, it's the most extensive section; it delivers ambient sounds of the open world. Disc 4 (Bosses): Orchestral and hybrid sounds of massive boss encounters.

The official soundtrack for Crimson Desert includes 75 tracks and is now available as a free DLC download on Steam.

Technically, the PC release offers a decisive advantage for all platform camps. The music from "Crimson Desert" is available not only in MP3 format but also as FLAC. Console players who previously only heard the soundtrack through their TV speakers or in a compressed in-game format now gain access to lossless studio quality.

The fact that the DLC is primarily distributed via Steam follows the usual distribution logic for digital soundtracks, which are often more cumbersome to manage on console storefronts. Nevertheless, the offering is a genuine fan service from Pearl Abyss. By offering the soundtrack for free and independently of game ownership, it also reaches PS5 and Xbox owners, who often stream their music via external devices or PC anyway.

In contrast to titles like "Elden Ring," where the soundtrack is often locked behind expensive deluxe editions, Pearl Abyss is aiming for maximum reach here. This solidifies the Crimson Desert brand presence even outside of active playtime on the couch.